How to Watch ‘Alone: The Skills Challenge’ Streaming Online for Free

While Season 9 of “Alone” is currently airing, fans who can’t get enough of the hit survival show can enjoy the new spinoff, “Alone: The Skills Challenge,” which premieres Thursday, August 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Alone: The Skills Challenge” online, with the first three options all offering a free trial:

‘Alone: The Skills Challenge’ Preview

The popular “Alone” franchise, the adventure-based reality show that puts individuals into harrowing environments with limited survival equipment, is getting a spinoff called “Alone: The Skills Challenge.”

The spinoff will bring back fan-favorite “Alone” contestants to compete in “survival build challenges,” accoridng to the History Channel press release.

It reads:

Each episode of “Alone: The Skills Challenge” will feature three former participants from “Alone” competing in survival build challenges devised by another former participant. Using only basic tools and the natural resources around them, only one survivalist will be deemed the winner, proving they have the skills needed to thrive in the wilderness. Competitors will be judged on their ingenuity, execution, and completion of each task. From elevated shelters to hand-crafted ovens to watercraft, each episode is self-filmed by the survivalists and will feature some of the most impressive builds ever seen. Returning survivalists of “Alone: The Skills Challenge” include Callie North (season three), Lucas Miller (season one), Amós Rodriguez (season seven), Britt Ahart (seasons three and five), Jordan Jonas (season six), Joel Van Der Loon (season seven) and Clay Hayes (season eight).

The premiere episode is titled “Earth Shelter” and its description reads, “Three of the strongest Alone participants take on a bushcraft challenge devised by one of their own, to build an Earth Shelter in three days using just a few surprise tools.”

Then on August 11 comes episode two, titled “Bushcraft Bridge.” Its description reads, “Three former Alone participants take on a difficult challenge they’ve never tackled before – build a Bushcraft Bridge in three days using just a few simple tools. Lucas Miller (season 1), Callie North (Season 3) and Britt Ahart (Seasons 3 & 5) will compete to show off their skills.”

Also on August 11 is episode three, titled “Smoke-Free, Bone-Dry Shelter.” Its description reads, “Former ‘Alone’ participants go head-to-head to complete incredible bushcraft builds using only basic tools and the natural resources around them.”

“Alone: The Skills Challenge” is one of two new “Alone” spinoffs premiering in August 2022. The other one is “ALone: Frozen” and both will feature “former fan favorites” in “new scenarios” as they “push themselves to the limit and test their survival skills like never before.”

“Alone: The Skills Challenge” premieres Thursday, August 4 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times before moving to its regular timeslot of 10 p.m. on August 11. “Alone: Frozen” premieres on August 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, all on the History Channel.