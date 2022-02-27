Where to Watch American Idol 2022 Online for Free

Long-running reality singing competition series “American Idol” returns for its milestone 20th season on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of "American Idol" online for free:

“American Idol” is back for its 20th season. Ryan Seacrest, who has been with the show since the beginning, returns as the host and Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie return as the judges.

“Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with ‘Idol’ on ABC,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a statement. “Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on ‘Idol.’”

This season, the judges look for the next music superstar in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, California. This season will also introduce the first “platinum ticket,” which will be given to one singer in each of the three audition cities. That singer will get to take a little break during the first day of Hollywood Week. During that day, they’ll rest their voices and watch other performers in order to get first dibs on who they want to duet with.

In a Q&A with the 2022 Television Critics Association winter press tour, the judges said that song selection is key and it always cracks them up when an auditionee sings one of their (the judges) own songs.

“Song selection is key. It tells us who they are as an artist. It tells us how sharp they are as an artist. It tells us how knowledgeable they are about where they want to take their career. When they’re rocking and rolling and they’re making great song choices, when they make a bad one we’re like they shouldn’t have done that,” said Luke Bryan.

“Sometimes they’ll pick one of our songs and we’ll just be like,

OK … walk the plank,” said Katy Perry, but she added, “But we get surprised every once in a while. There was one girl that did ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ that really surprised me one time. I was like, wow, girl. Don’t sing me out of a job.”

Lionel Richie also chimed in to say that what keeps him coming back to “American Idol” is that the show is a “microcosm of the way the world should be.”

“We represent America and the music business and we come from very different walks of life. But at the same time, we can come together and celebrate one thing, each other,” said Richie,” adding. “We take it personal. When you come to ‘American Idol,’ it’s the ‘American Idol’ family. There’s nothing else to be said. So, what we try to show America is who we are as a United States of America … when you come to ‘American Idol,’ you will see the United States of America that we portray so brilliantly.”

“American Idol” season 20 premieres Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.