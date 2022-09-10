Texas A&M vs App State Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

After coming up painfully short in an early Game of the Season candidate last week, Appalachian State get another shot at a Power 5 opponent when the Mountaineers take on No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Appalachian State vs Texas A&M streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

App State vs Texas A&M Preview

Last week the Aggies overcame a sluggish start to shut out Sam Houston State 31-0. For App State, the Mountaineers suffered a heartbreaking 63-61 loss at the hands of in-state foe North Carolina.

App State had two chances late to take the lead and tie the game on two missed two-point conversion attempts. Now the Mountaineers will have to quickly regroup as they make the trip out to College Station to take on a talented Texas A&M squad.

For the Aggies’ sophomore quarterback, Haynes King struggled some in the opener as he threw two interceptions. The good news though was King also passed for 364 yards and three touchdowns while completing 64.5% of his passes.

The A&M receivers turned in a really good performance as well with three players recording at least 50 yards receiving. Leading the way was Ainias Smith who caught six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Yulkeith Brown had two catches for 68 yards and a touchdown while freshman Evan Stewart grabbed five passes for 57 yards.

Texas A&M struggled to run the ball though as they averaged just 3.4 yards per carry. The Aggie defense turned in a good performance holding Sam Houston St to just 198 total yards.

The Texas A&M defense also forced two turnovers and held Sam Houston St. to just 1-12 on third down conversions. The Aggies didn’t generate much pass rush though as they only had half a sack.

The Aggie defense though will get a much tougher test with App State after they scored 61 points last week. Quarterback Chase Brice had a monster performance with 361 yards passing and six touchdowns.

The Mountaineers had six different receivers catch touchdowns in last week’s game, including five receivers with at least 40 yards receiving. App State also had success running the ball as they rushed for 288 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry. Running back Nate Noel turned in a good performance as he ran for 116 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.

The concern though for App State will be if their defense can stop anybody though. The Mountaineers gave up 63 points and 567 total yards of offense to UNC last week.

The App State defense though did generate some pass rush as they had three sacks and three and a half tackles for loss. This is an interesting spot for both teams as the Aggies try to avoid an upset and the Mountaineers look to avoid an 0-2 start.