Arkansas vs Grand Canyon Baseball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Arkansas faces Grand Canyon in the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday, June 3.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Arkansas vs Grand Canyon online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arkansas vs Grand Canyon live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Arkansas vs Grand Canyon live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Arkansas vs Grand Canyon live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Arkansas vs Grand Canyon live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Arkansas vs Grand Canyon live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Arkansas vs Grand Canyon Baseball Preview

Arkansas opens NCAA tournament play with Grand Canyon on Friday in the Stillwater, Oklahoma Regional.

The Razorbacks look to return to the College World Series for the first time since 2019 but face a tough regional with Grand Canyon, Oklahoma State, and Missouri.

“It’s difficult to get to Omaha, but when you break it down that you’ve got to win three in a row in a regional and win two more in a super regional, and you’re in Omaha, the players can relate to that,” former Razorbacks pitching coach Dave Jorn said via the Arkansas Democrat Gazette’s WholeHocgSports. “Anything can happen once regional play starts. Everybody is starting off even.”

Arkansas has a 38-18 record with a .269 team batting average and 3.92 team ERA. The Razorbacks fell short in the SEC tournament in a 7-5 loss to Florida.

Grand Canyon (41-19) made the tournament as an at-large bid after falling short in the WAC title game. The Antelopes have .309 team batting average and a 4.48 team ERA.

“Getting that fresh start is going to be huge for us,” Antelopes center fielder Homer Bush Jr. said via the Arizona Republic. “We’re excited about getting this opportunity. At this point anything can happen. You’re five wins away from Omaha.”

Arkansas and Grand Canyon have played each other in recent years with the Razorbacks holding the advantage in the non-conference series 4-0. The Razorbacks swept the Antelopes in 2017 and 2020.

“We’re playing historically great programs,” Antelopes head coach Andy Stankiewicz said via the Arizona Republic. “There will be a lot of Arkansas folks over there. We know. That’s the environment you want to play in. Let’s go play the big boys and go for it.”

Stillwater Regional Schedule

All times a Eastern Time

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 2 seed Arkansas vs. No. 3 seed Grand Canyon, noon,

Game 2: No. 1 seed Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 seed Missouri State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 5:Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 7: If necessary (based on Game 6 result), 6 p.m.