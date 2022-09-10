How to Watch Falcons Games Streaming Online for Free

Marcus Mariota is the new face of the Atlanta Falcons after Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts back in March. It means the fate of a rebuilding team is in the hands of a quarterback who flopped after being drafted second overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, before spending the last two seasons as a backup for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Expectations have likely rarely been lower in Atlanta, but at least Mariota is surrounded by some intriguing weapons. They include versatile running back Cordarrelle Patterson, wide receiver Drake London, the eighth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and record-breaking tight end Kyle Pitts.

It’s a trio capable of lighting up a few scoreboards, but the Falcons need a major jump from a sack-shy defense if they’re going to better last season’s seven-win total.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Falcons market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Falcons games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Falcons Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Falcons games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Falcons games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Falcons games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Falcons games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Falcons games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Falcons Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Falcons games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Falcons games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Falcons games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Falcons games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Season Preview

Mariota is under pressure to deliver, but at least he’ll be able to work with a coach he knows. Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith served as his offensive coordinator with the Titans in 2019, the same year Mariota lost the starting job to Ryan Tannehill.

Keeping his job will again be a concern for Mariota, who knows third-round pick Desmond Ridder is waiting in the wings. Ridder’s numbers during preseason, relayed by PFF College, were starter-ready statistics:

Desmond Ridder this preseason: ▪️431 passing yards (7.7 YPA)

▪️11.4 aDOT (1st overall)

▪️3 passing TDs pic.twitter.com/XWIJLef6gl — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2022

If Mariota is going to succeed early, he’ll need to lean on the Falcons’ obvious talent at the skill positions, especially Pitts.

Best Fantasy Football Option: Kyle Pitts

Pitts scored just one touchdown as a rookie, but he’s a good bet to find the end zone more often during his second season. The lack of points was the only blot on a debut campaign otherwise featuring 68 receptions for 1,026 yards.

That level of playmaking ability is rare, and Pitts has already showcased his potential to stretch the field more often. He helped Mariota get 52 yards in a chunk on this throw and catch against the New York Jets in preseason:

Mariota went up top to @kylepitts__ on the first drive… 52 yards! 📺: #ATLvsNYJ on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3fttuL9BM4 pic.twitter.com/WwBsHiQr6E — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2022

Pitts is playing for a coach and quarterback who operated a tight end-heavy offense in Tennesse, so expect his targets and big-play opportunities to increase.

Rookie to Watch: Arnold Ebiketie

London will garner a lot of attention as a top-10 pick, but second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie is the rookie who could define Atlanta’s season. He’s a gifted and physical edge-rusher who will be most responsible for boosting a feeble pass rush that logged a league-low 18 sacks last season.

Ebiketie was in on 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss for Penn State in 2021. He isn’t listed with the starters on the team’s depth chart, but Ebiketie will be a vital part of the sub-package pressure schemes dialled up by defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Without more pressure on the pocket, the Falcons will be shredded by most offenses on the schedule, starting with the rival New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

Key Returning Veteran: Cordarrelle Patterson

A prohibitive salary cap number forced the Falcons to play free agency low key, but general manager Terry Fontenot still managed to bring back Cordarrelle Patterson. The 31-year-old signed a new two-year deal after a breakout season that saw him successfully transition to lead running back.

Patterson rushed for 610 yards and six touchdowns on 153 attempts and still made 52 catches for 548 yards and five scores. The Falcons were dynamic with Patterson in the lineup, but pedestrian when he was off the field, according to CBS Sports HQ:

How important was Cordarrelle Patterson for the Falcons last season? WITH him on the field: 5.9 yards/play (6th in NFL) WITHOUT him on the field: 4.5 yards/play (last in NFL) He was DOMINANT 😤 pic.twitter.com/6gd0CMjCZo — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 6, 2022

As long as Patterson’s the focal point, the Falcons will be able to move the ball against anybody. Their season will ultimately hinge on Mariota providing some stability at quarterback and the defense making more than a few splash plays.