Battle 4 Atlantis 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A star-studded lineup of teams tip-off in the Battle 4 Atlantis men’s college basketball tournament, which begins on Wednesday, November 23.

Every game of the tournament will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNews, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the games live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Battle 4 Atlantis 2022 Preview

This year’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament has a power-packed field of NCAA tournament-caliber squads. The bracket and the schedule can be viewed here. Let’s take a look at the teams in this year’s bracket.

Battle 4 Atlantis bracket pic.twitter.com/LKbmzBlqek — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 20, 2022

Butler

The Bulldogs come in at 3-1 with the lone loss against Penn State, 68-62. Butler can prove itself against No. 22 Tennessee squad to open the tournament.

Chuck Harris leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 15.8 points per game, and he averages 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Manny Bates is a force up front with a team high 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per night. He also averages 13.5 points, 1.8 assists, and a steal per contest.

BYU

The Cougars come in 3-1 with a lone loss against then-No. 19 San Diego State, 82-75. BYU faces its first Power Five team of the season in USC to open the tournament.

Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore leads the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game. He also averages seven rebounds, an assist, and a block per night. BYU also has a quality post player in Gideon George, who averages 10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Dayton

The Flyers started 3-1 with their lone slip-up at UNLV, 60-52. Dayton gets a big test in Big Ten Conference power Wisconsin to start the tournament.

DaRon Holmes II leads the Flyers in scoring with 13.3 points per game. He also averages six rebounds, three assists, and 2.8 blocks per game. Fellow post player Toumani Camara leads the Flyers in rebounds with 12.2 boards per game, and he averages 7.3 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest.

Kansas

The defending national champions come in full force with this tournament as Jayhawks head coach Bill Self returns to the bench after brief suspension. Kansas, ranked No. 3, jumped out to a 4-0 start this season, which included a big win over No. 7 Duke, 69-64.

Jalen Wilson leads the Jayhawks with 24.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Dajuan Harris also makes the offense go with a team-high 6.2 assists per game, and he averages nine points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per contest.

North Carolina State

The Wolfpack puts their perfect 4-0 record on the line against Kansas to open the tournament. All of N.C. State’s wins came against mid-major squads thus far, so Wednesday’s opener provides the Wolfpack with their biggest measuring stick to date.

USC

The Trojans won three-straight after a stunning opener loss to Florida Gulf Coast, 74-61. USC has a pair of talented guards in Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis.

Peterson and Ellis average 15.8 points per game apiece. Peterson also leads the team in rebounds, 7.8 per game, and assists, eight per night. Ellis averages three rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per contest.

Tennessee

The Volunteers come in 2-1 overall with their lone loss against Colorado. Tennessee has a dynamic backcourt with Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke Key.

James leads the Vols in points per game, 13.7, and rebounds per game, six. Key averages 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and two steals per contest.

Wisconsin

The Badgers started the season 3-0, which included a 60-50 win over Stanford, but the Badgers held off UW-Green Bay 56-45 in the following game.

Tyler Wahl leads the Badgers in scoring with 14.7 points per game, and he averages a team-high eight rebounds and 1.7 steals per night. Chucky Hepburn averages 11 points, four rebounds, a team-high 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest.