Bellator 292 Live Stream: How to Watch Nurmagomedov vs Henderson

Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson will square off in the main event at Bellator 292 on Friday, March 10 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

In the US, the main card (10 p.m. ET start time; Nurmagomedov vs Henderson is fourth on the card) will be televised exclusively on Showtime.

But if you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch Bellator 292 streaming live or on-demand online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Bellator 292 Preview

Henderson (30-11 MMA, 7-6 BMMA) has beaten the likes of Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Donald Cerrone, but this will be one of the final bouts of his career. He’s set to retire after facing three more fights so that his wife, fellow pugilist Maria Henderson, can focus on her career.

He’ll have the chance to win a third belt here, as he has previously won UFC and WEC gold. If he beats Nurmagomedov, he’ll win Bellator’s lightweight title.

“It’s going to mean the world to me,” Henderson told Cageside Press. “It would mean the absolute world to me. Getting that third belt means everything, absolutely everything. It means all the choices, all the decisions I’ve made leading up to this were the right decisions, the right choices. I’ve made some hard decisions and made some hard choices, and getting this third belt is going to put a stamp that it was all worth it. That I worked my butt off enough that I made all the right decisions along the way. This third belt means the world to me — it is everything to me.”

The 5-foot-8, 155-pound Henderson knows a win won’t com e easy, though.

“He’s 16-0 – look up the combined record of his opponents, it’s a little bit telling,” Henderson said in regards to the champ. “He’s still the champion, he’s still the man right now, but definitely you can tell from his opponent’s records that he doesn’t have a ton of experience inside the cage just yet.”

Nurmagomedov (16-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) became lightweight champ last November, when he dominated Patricky Freire.

“I always focus on the next opponent,” Nurmagomedov said about facing Henderson. “I never plan ahead. I never try to look past my opponents. It’s one guy at a time. It doesn’t really matter for me because I eventually will have to go through all of them, anyway. In this case, Benson is a great matchup because he’s a great opponent. He has great experience and he’s known. It’s going to be good for me, for my resume.”

Tofiq Musayev and Alexander Shabliy will square off in the co-main event.

Here’s a look at the complete fight card:

Main Card:

Lightweight: Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) vs. Benson Henderson (154.6), Bellator MMA lightweight championship

Lightweight: Tofiq Musayev (155) vs. Alexander Shabliy (154.4) – lightweight grand prix quarterfinal

Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky (237.4) vs. Linton Vassell (239.4)

Welterweight: Michael Page (170.8) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (170.6)

Preliminary Card: