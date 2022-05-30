How to Watch ‘The American Presidency with Bill Clinton’ Streaming Online

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend comes a new historical series “The American Presidency with Bill Clinton,” which is hosted the former president himself. It premieres Monday, May 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The American Presidency with Bill Clinton” streaming online:

‘The American Presidency With Bill Clinton’ Preview

This new series is being hosted and executive produced by former President Bill Clinton. It aims to explore “the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union across six themed episodes: race, extremism, the struggle for rights, presidential vision, and global power,” according to the History Channel press release.

It continues:

This premium series features expert commentary from renowned authors, historians and witnesses to history including Pulitzer Prize-winners Jon Meacham and Annette Gordon Reed, as well as Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Edna Medford Green, Dr. H.W. Brands and George Takei. President Clinton is one of the few people alive who understands the often-agonizing responsibility of being the Decider-in-Chief at critical moments in our nation’s history. Every president since George Washington has had to define the words “We The People” and a “More Perfect Union,” and in moments of both growth and severe distress, every president has had to make tough choices that would either unite the country or divide it. Across each one-hour episode, it takes a comprehensive look at a wide variety of presidential action that moved our country forward, like President Eisenhower ordering the 101st Airborne Division into Little Rock, AR to ensure the safety of the “Little Rock Nine,” President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and Emancipation Proclamation, and Lyndon B. Johnson signing into law what has been called the most important piece of Civil Rights legislation to date: the Voting Rights Act of 1965. “The American Presidency” also tackles presidential decisions that further divided our country, like Herbert Hoover’s “repatriation drives” that led to the mass expulsions of Mexican-American citizens during the Great Depression and FDR’s Executive Order 9066 leading to nearly 120,000 Japanese-Americans being systematically rounded up and forced into prison camps.

“We are privileged to partner with President Clinton to take our viewers through these defining historical moments, to analyze the public sentiment at the time and the driving forces behind the critical choices made by a wide-range of presidents and the long-lasting effects that still define our country today – both good and bad,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for the History Channel, in a statement.

“The American Presidency with Bill Clinton” premieres Monday, May 30 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel. Subsequent new episodes will air Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times beginning June 6.