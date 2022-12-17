Boise State vs North Texas Live Stream: How to Watch Online

North Texas takes on Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday, December 17.

The game (9:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch North Texas vs Boise State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch North Texas vs Boise State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Frisco Bowl 2022 Preview

North Texas (7-6) and Boise State (9-4) collide in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday at Toyota Stadium.

Boise State fell shy of the Mountain West Conference title but can finish its season strong with a bowl win. The Broncos had a three-game winning streak before a conference title game loss to Fresno State 28-16 on December 2.

“We got a lot of guys that are gonna get an opportunity to go on and play in the NFL,” Broncos head coach Andy Avalos said via KTVB.com. “In our first three practices and all that stuff, they’ve been out there getting after it and that’s been awesome to see how much these guys care about each other and this team. Again, how we finish together is everything. It’s important to them.”

Broncos defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson likewise sees the opportunity for the team.

“I am a firm believer that it’s because these guys love playing with the brother to their right and their left,” Danielson said via KTVB.com. “It’s easy to get caught up in that, especially when you’re a high-profile player that has potential to play in the NFL. It can quickly become all about me, and that’s just not this group. That’s not these players.”

North Texas, similar to Boise State, fell short of the Conference USA crown but can finish the year on a high note. The Mean Green have been up-and-down of late with a win over Rice but two losses to UABG and Texas-San Antonio.

Taylen Green, Boise State’s quarterback, has a solid redshirt freshman season going. Green has 1,905 yards passing for 13 touchdowns versus six interceptions. He also has 467 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

You know, Taylen has progressed so far, so fast. I’d love to leave Taylen with something to build on going into next year,” Broncos interim offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said via KTVB.com. “Again, the sky’s the limit. After the season’s over, I’ll give him some things I think he needs to work on in the offseason, but at that point that’s just my opinion, that’s somebody else’s.”

Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune has been stellar this season with 3,309 yards passing for 32 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter has been a big part of that success with 10 touchdowns and 598 yards.