Cincinnati vs Louisville Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Old rivals Cincinnati and Louisville clash in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, December 17.

The game (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Cincinnati vs Louisville streaming live online:

Fenway Bowl 2022 Preview

Cincinnati (9-3) and Louisville (7-5) collide in a renewed rivalry for the Fenway Bowl on Saturday — the first-ever bowl game at historic Fenway Park in Boston. It’s a game that offers a unique twist bigger than famed The Green Monster.

“It’s a weird game,” Cincinnati interim head coach Kerry Coombs said via the Courier Journal. “You’ve got two coaches who weren’t the head coaches (during the regular season) this game and so certainly different and unique. … The fact that it’s a team that’s 100 miles away from us, a rivalry game that our players that are on the team right now haven’t experienced but I certainly did as a coach the first time around at Cincinnati.”

The two schools once played regularly for the Keg of Nails Trophy since 1929. Cincinnati and Louisville also played in the same conference three different times: American Athletic, Big East, and Conference USA. Louisville ended that era with a move to the ACC in 2014.

It left the rivalry dormant for nearly a decade. Louisville won the last meeting 31-24 in overtime in 2013. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 30-22-1.

“I know what the Keg of Nails means,” Coombs said via the Courier Journal. “We’re excited to have all of those parts involved in this game. It’s not just a regular old bowl game. There’s a lot of interesting facets to it.”

Louisville’s interim head coach, Deion Branch, who knows the rivalry well. Also a former Louisville player before his NFL career mainly with the New England Patriots, Branch distinguished the rivalry from the Cardinals’ cross-state rival, Kentucky.

“We had the opportunity to play against UK. That’s our original rival,” Branch said via the Courier Journal. “But this one here is even more. This one here, it’s even better for our guys. It dates back over 100 years and the last time we played was in 2013.”

Cincinnati made major strides as a program since that last meeting with a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. The Bearcats lost three games this season but never by more than one score, which included a 27-24 defeat against No. 19 Tulane on November 25.

Louisville as a program hasn’t reached those heights yet, but the Cardinals touted two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football over the past decade since that last meeting. Teddy Bridgewater, who led the Cardinals past the Bearcats in 2013, became an NFL quarterback with several seasons as a starter. Lamar Jackson then emerged from Louisville as an NFL MVP with the Baltimore Ravens, but he never got to play the Bearcats in college.

Neither will Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham, who opted for the NFL Draft before the bowl game. Instead, Cardinals backup quarterback Brock Doman will get his shot. It’s the latest step for Doman after being a junior college quarterback once.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be here,” Doman said via the Courier Journal. “I’ve bounced around JUCOs. I’ve been at the FCS level. Just being here is a blessing. I always knew I could play at this level, but the fact that I get this opportunity, I’m just so grateful. It’s a testament to God and His faithfulness. I’m gonna go out there and sling it because I got nothing to lose.”