‘City on a Hill’ Season 3 Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

The acclaimed drama “City on a Hill” returns for its third season on Sunday, July 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “City on a Hill” streaming live or on-demand online:

‘City on a Hill’ Season 3 Preview

Play

City On A Hill Season 3 (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

When we last saw FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), Assistant District Attorney DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) and the rest of the Boston gang in the “City on a Hill” season two finale, the animosity between Rohr and Ward had bloomed into an all-out war, though they begrudgingly worked together when they discovered they both wanted to take Anton (Shannon Wallace) down.

Ward and his wife Siobhan (Lauren E. Banks) also were coping with losing their unborn baby, Anton accidentally shot his lawyer while trying to kill Ward, then a rogue cop took Anton out and Anton’s brother Kelvin (Kameron Kierce) was killed in prison. In the season two finale, Ward was questioning if he even wanted to be a assistant DA anymore and Rohr wasn’t sure what his life was going to look like after he got fired from the FBI.

When the show returns for its third season, the show will be focusing on the high society area of Boston known as Beacon Hill, according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Siobhan Quays (Banks), representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city’s corruption first-hand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr (Hennessy) can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.

The season three premiere episode is titled “Gods and Monsters” and its description reads, “Struggling to make ends meet after leaving the FBI, Jackie Rohr gets a job offer from his old mentor; ADA Decourcy Ward eyes a promotion; Siobhan Quays takes on a case against a construction colossus; Jenny Rohr (Jill Hennessy) volunteers at a community center.”

Then on August 7 comes episode two, titled “A Program of Complete Disorder.” Its description reads, “When Victoria Dryden (Caroline Willman) runs away from home, Sinclair (Corbin Bernsen) sends Jackie to find her. Caysen (Matthew Del Negro) is after justice for BPD Officer Russ Wallace (Callum Adams), who he believes may have been intentionally executed by another member of the Strike Force. The incident sparks a dispute at the Ward home in Brooklyn, where Decourcy is looking after his ailing father. While building a case on behalf of her impaled client, Siobhan experiences an intensifying array of symptoms. Diarmuid Doyle (Mark Ryder) tries to help Jenny.”

“City on a Hill” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.