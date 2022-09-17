Clemson vs Louisiana Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Clemson takes on Louisiana Tech in non-conference action on Saturday, September 17.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Louisiana Tech vs Clemson streaming live online:

Louisiana Tech vs Clemson Preview

Fifth-ranked Clemson (2-0) looks to keep going strong against Louisiana Tech (1-1) on Saturday.

The Tigers look dominant on offense with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The junior has 441 yards passing and three touchdowns versus one interception in limited playing time because the Tigers have blown out everyone thus far.

Clemson won big at Georgia Tech, 41-10, to open the season followed by a 35-12 win against Furman. Louisiana Tech opened its season with a 52-24 loss at Missouri followed by a 52-17 rout over Stephen F. Austin.

“This is a team that will be a challenge for us,” Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said via 247 Sports. “They got some dudes. Have 17 starters back and 24 transfers. Coach (Sonny) Cumbie coming in with variations of the air raid. The defensive coordinator brought some players with him from Stephen F. Austin so they got some good experience across the board.”

“Have two quarterbacks that have played in both of their games. One guy (Matthew Downing) against Missouri, and then (Parker McNeil) led them against Stephen F. Austin,” Swinney added. “The Mizzou game, they had critical turnovers and it got away from them. It was a competitive game if you take those turnovers away. Defensively, I thought Louisiana Tech held up well.”

“Excellent skill players. Again, this is an air-raid offense so they are going to throw it all over the place,” Swinney concluded, regarding the offense. “They got two (wide receivers), No. 85 and No. 6, that aren’t very big but they are quick and twitchy and can fly. No. 85, a freshman, got behind the defense a couple times and scored twice vs. Mizzou, and No. 6 is like 5-foot-6 but he can go, man. A great returner too.”

Swinney doesn’t want the Tigers offense looking past Louisiana Tech either.

“Defensively, one of their safeties, No. 4, is an excellent player,” Swinney said via 247 Sports. “Two corners came from Stephen F. Austin are long, tough, competitive, play a lot of man coverage. They play on the balls of their feet, they ain’t on their heels. Love their middle linebacker. Don’t have a lot of depth up front, but have about six guys that can get after you.”