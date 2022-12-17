How to Watch Colts vs Vikings Game Online for Free

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) head to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) on Saturday, December 17.

Colts vs Vikings Preview

The Vikings are coming off a 34-23 upset courtesy of the Detroit Lions last week. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins racked up another impressive performance, completing 31-of-41 passes for 425 yards and two scores, while superstar wideout Justin Jefferson added 223 yards on 11 catches, but the ground game completely stalled. Detroit held Minnesota to a paltry 22 yards rushing all game, and Minnesota’s offensive line also surrendered four sacks.

The O-Line should be getting some help this week, as left tackle Christian Darrisaw and center Garrett Bradbury are on pace to return after missing some time due to injury. With or without Darrisaw and Bradbury, though, the Vikings know they have to re-focus heading into this one.

“It’s about the process with which we go about the week, never being in denial of reality,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “The important thing is continuing to attack each week with the emphasis on what it’s going to take to win this week, and that may involve a lot of corrections and things from previous weeks or the previous game. But ultimately that’s what we try to do, just be consistent in that and make sure we’re very much accountable for what we do.”

The Colts are coming off a Week 14 bye, and prior to that, they went to Dallas Week 13 and got pummeled by the Cowboys, 54-19. Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan completed 21-of-37 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, while running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 21 carries for 82 yards, but after going up 10-7 in the first quarter, the Colts couldn’t muster much offense through the rest of the game.

“Obviously, the Dallas game was the last one we had,” Colts coach Jeff Saturday told the team’s official website. “That’s an awful taste in your mouth, the way we finished that game. We have to continue to get better in certain areas and everybody has a job they have to go get better at. Job one is beating Minnesota. You’ve got a four-game season. When I look at this, we’re very capable of winning all four, but you have to start in Minnesota. They’ve got a lot to play for, playing for the division at their place, getting beat by Detroit. Like I said, nobody feels sorry for you in this league. They’re going to come at you full tilt so expect their best, and then go show them what your best looks like.”

The Vikings lead the all-time series against the Colts, 17-7-1. These two teams last met back in Indy Week 2 of 2020, with the Colts coming away with a 28-11 win.