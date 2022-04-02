How to Watch Duke vs UNC Final Four Without Cable

Duke and North Carolina meet for the first time ever in the Final Four on Saturday.

The game (8:49 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS (the national championship will also be on TBS). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Duke vs UNC online:

Duke vs UNC Final Four Preview

Duke (32-6) and North Carolina (28-9) never met before in the Final Four despite both programs’ storied blue-blood success. The Blue Devils have 17 appearances and the Tar Heels have 21.

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke’s longtime coach, will lead his team against the Blue Devils’ archrival one last time. Duke owns a 50-47 series edge against the Tar Heels under Krzyzewski in his 42 seasons at Duke. Krzyzewski downplayed the rivalry this week, however.

“I haven’t looked at it as us vs. North Carolina,” Krzyzewski said according to USA Today’s Scott Gleeson. “I’ve looked at it as, ‘we’re playing in the Final Four, so the history of [the rivalry] I have not paid attention to. …[Saturday]’s the most amazing day in college basketball to bring four champions together and to play for another championship.”





UNC and Duke split their regular season series. The Blue Devils beat the Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 87-67 on Feb. 5. The Tar Heels returned the favor, beating Duke 94-81 on March 5 to spoil Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Duke and UNC missed meeting again in the ACC tournament as the Blue Devils fell in the final to Virginia Tech, which bounced UNC in the semifinals. Since, Duke and UNC made it through their respective regions of the Big Dance.

UNC, a No. 8 seed, ousted defending national champion and No. 1 seed Baylor in the second round on March 19. The Tar Heels blew a big lead but held off the Bears in overtime, 93-86.

The Tar Heels went on to beat UCLA 73-66 on March 25 in the Sweet 16 to advance. UNC then ended Saint Peter’s Cinderella run 69-49 in the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 27. The Peacocks came into that game with wins of No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 3 seed Purdue.

Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis expected his team to reach such heights all along.

“The first day of practice I put a picture of the Superdome in their locker,” Davis said according to Gleeson. “And I talked about it at midcourt at our first official practice. I said there’s going to be a lot of hard work. We’ll have to prepare and play really well. But this is our expectation of this team. And I just really wanted them to see where they were going.”

Second-seeded Duke had close contests to reach the Final Four with an 85-76 win over Michigan State on March 20 and a 78-73 win over Texas Tech on March 24. The Blue Devils took care of business against Arkansas 78-69 on March 26 for the Elite Eight. The Razorbacks notably ousted 2021 national runner-up and No. 1 seed Gonzaga.