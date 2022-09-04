Dutch Grand Prix 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Formula 1’s electric European triple-header continues this weekend as Max Verstappen makes his homecoming as reigning world champion at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Wonderkid seeks to continue his dominance as he has recorded nine wins and 11 podiums in 14 races to date. He currently holds a 93-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez for first in the standings and is in impeccable form winning three consecutive races.

So, what does Zandvoort have in store? The rollercoaster-like circuit provides a great challenge for drivers seeking to dethrone Max—who won the 2021 Dutch GP by +20.932s over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

In the United States, the race (9 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Dutch Grand Prix 2022 Preview

Circuit Preview

The Zandvoort circuit is in peak form and labeled by many drivers as one of the “most insane” tracks in the world. The increased 18-degree banking angle at the famous Tarzan corner and the banked corners at Arie Luyendijkbocht and Hugenholtzbocht provide exhilarating moments for the assuredly orange sea of fans. Last year, the latter corner was both widened and banked into a parabolic corner, allowing cars to run side by side through the turn.

Can Max be Dethroned?

Team Red Bull has dominated this season led by Verstappen and Perez, but Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. sit quietly at third and fourth in the standings. They are also the last two drivers—other than Max—to secure victories in the last three months. Leclerc and Sainz finished fifth and seventh in last year’s Dutch GP, but Ferrari has not been in good form overall in recent weeks.

Charles has had four races this year that should have been won, but his team has cost him the race in some way. The team’s decision to go for the fastest lap with an extra pit stop last week in Belgium—a fastest lap he still didn’t get—cost him the win. A great positive going for Ferrari is that they have had the fastest car in 8-of-10 races this year. This has translated to only two victories, though. Ferrari can get it done but execution is key.

Mercedes’ racers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are probably the biggest threats to dethrone Max as both have placed inside the top four in 5-of-7 circuits coming in. Hamilton wrecked early on at Spa-Francorchamps last week, but has had great success at Zandvoort. Despite not winning, he holds the fastest lap ever recorded at 1:11.097 last year in his Mercedes W12.

Prediction

While Ferrari and Mercedes have fought hard this season and taken multiple podiums, it is hard to see anybody taking down Red Bull. Verstappen sits comfortably at the top of the standings and almost secured another F1 championship. His performance last week in Belgium was a masterclass, and with a sea of orange behind him, Max’s homecoming race will feel like the beginning of the coronation as he wins his 10th race of the season.