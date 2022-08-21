Eagles vs Browns Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Cleveland Browns in NFL preseason action on Sunday, August 21, in Cleveland.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: NBC (WCAU-10) in Philadelphia, ABC (WEWS-5) in Cleveland, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Browns:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW, MyTV (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Pro” bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Eagles vs Browns live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This option is just for those who live in Columbus, Toledo, Dayton or anywhere the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Eagles vs Browns live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here. NFL Network is not included, so this is an in-market option only

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW and MyTV (all live in most markets) are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Eagles vs Browns live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, Fox (both live in select markets), NFL Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Eagles vs Browns live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

This option is just for those who live in Columbus, Toledo, Dayton or anywhere the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Eagles vs Browns live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Eagles vs Browns live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Eagles vs Browns Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (0-1) seek their first win of the preseason against a Cleveland Browns team (1-0) that just completed a challenging week.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will face an 11-game suspension in violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Watson, whom the Browns traded for in the offseason, won’t play against the Eagles or the final preseason game against the Chicago Bears. In the meantime, the Browns will get Jacoby Brissett read to be the interim starter.

“I think part of it is making sure we get a lot of work for Jacoby and for Deshaun because eventually, he will be playing,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said via CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan. “We want to get a good look at some of our scheme versus another scheme. Ultimately, as we transition out of this week, Jacoby will get really all of the reps.”

Jacoby Brissett with a dime🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1xe3fdHOeQ — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) August 19, 2022

Brissett has filled big shoes before. He started a game in place of Tom Brady with New England in 2016 and then replaced Andrew Luck as the starter in Indianapolis in 2019.

“Just go out there and continue to be the man that I am, the player that I am, the teammate that I am,” Brissett said via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “I think all of that stuff will kind of take care of itself.”

Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen remain in competition for the next backup spot. Dobbs arguably out-played Rosen last time out in a 24-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12. Dobbs threw for 108 yards and a touchdown on 10-13 passing. Rosen went 6-7 for 56 yards.

For the Eagles, backup quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett can build on solid performances against the New York Jets in a 24-21 loss on August 12. Minshew threw for 81 yards on 8-12 passing, and Sinnett went 9-17 for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Reid Sinnett takes the @Eagles down the field and an 18-play drive ends in an TD and the lead ‼️ pic.twitter.com/1kA2o4tXxc — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022

The Eagles received harsh reminder of the importance of backup quarterbacks when starter Jalen Hurts took a big hit from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. That hit resulted in Williams taking a $10,609 fine for the late hit. The moment had Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni infuriated.

I was mad at the situation,” Sirianni said via CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr. “I was more mad at the player, than Coach Saleh. Coach Saleh is a great guy. I have so much respect for him. It was just emotions of the game. I was just sticking up for Jalen. I’ll never apologize for sticking up for my players. I should have handled it a little bit better than I did.”21