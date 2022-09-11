Eagles vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Philadelphia Eagles look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders, provided Jalen Hurts can deliver at quarterback. His first chance to prove he can will come on the road against a Detroit Lions team expected to take significant strides in the second year of a rebuilding project fronted by head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Campbell and Holmes added a host of new faces this offseason, including second-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. The ultra-athletic defensive end will need to keep Hurts in the pocket and deny him enough time to target wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert against a pass defense that surrendered 31 touchdowns last season.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets.



Eagles vs Lions Preview

Hutchinson isn’t the only key new member of a defense that must make major strides if the Lions are going to win in 2022. Safety DeShon Elliott arrived from the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, while linebacker Chris Board followed him.

The recent arrivals should add toughness and a greater potential for big plays to coordinator Aaron Glenn’s defense. Glenn is a creative play-caller who needs more talent at his disposal to make his schemes work.

Those schemes will face a stern examination from an Eagles offense capable of moving the ball through the air and on the ground. A deep stable of running backs and Hurts’ skills on the move helped Philly set the pace for rushing yards last season, per NFL on CBS:

Most rush yards in NFL last season Eagles 2,715

Colts 2,540

Ravens 2,479

Browns 2,471

Titans 2,404 pic.twitter.com/UDJrcg7yf4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 1, 2022

The run should still be the focal point for the Eagles, but head coach Nick Sirianni will want to expand the playbook after Brown’s arrival. He cost the Eagles first and third-round picks, but the wideout who tallied two 1,000-yard campaigns in three seasons with the Tennessee Titans is worth the haul.

There isn’t a wide receiver as good as Brown on the Lions’ roster, although the team has high hopes for Amon-Ra St. Brown. While the latter develops, quarterback Jared Goff would be wise to continue leaning on running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Eagles won’t fear the Lions’ offense. Not when the road team can field one of the more star-studded defenses in the league.

Tackles Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are the heartbeat of the unit and they could dominate if Lions center Frank Ragnow is unable to play. He’s listed as “questionable” with a groin injury on the team’s latest injury report.

Interior pressure will rattle Goff, who faces a tough-enough task trying to find holes in a secondary populated by cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry, along with safety C.J Gardner-Johnson.

The Lions will play this one close, but these Eagles have too much talent to fall victims to an upset in Week 1.