How to Watch Eagles vs Rams Live Stream for Free

The Los Angeles Rams (2-2) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Eagles vs Rams Preview

The Eagles are coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday night. The Jalen Hurts – A.J. Brown tandem came through big for the Eagles. Hurts finished with 319 yards passing and two TDs, both of which went to Brown, who tallied 175 yards on nine catches.

On defense, Philly amassed five sacks against Washington QB Sam Howell, but the unit allowed Howell and company to finish 8-of-17 on third downs, a big reason the Commanders hung around as long as they did.

As for the Rams, they’re fresh from handing the Indianapolis Colts a 29-23 loss on October 1. Rams QB Matthew Stafford went 27-of-40 for 319 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win, and his supporting cast shined, as well. Running back Kyren Williams had 25 carries for 103 yards and two TDs, and wide receiver Puka Nacua had another standout performance, catching nine passes for 163 yards and a score.

Now, the Rams will get another boost this week when top wideout Cooper Kupp returns to the lineup after a month-long stint on IR.

“I think they are coached extremely well,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said about the Rams. “I have a lot of respect for [Rams Head] Coach [Sean] McVay and the job that he’s done year-in, year-out there, so they are really well-coached. You play a team with a good quarterback, anything can happen there, too, and Matt Stafford has done a really good job for a long time. Looks like Cooper Kupp will be up. That’s the way it’s shaping up, and he’s been an unbelievable player. They have really, really outstanding players. …The star power they have, it’s going to be a challenge.”

The Rams are also prepared to be challenged by dual-threat Hurts, who Rams coach Sean McVay gave loads of props to this week. “A guy that’s committed to his craft,” McVay said about the Philly QB. “Being able to play the position, exhaust progressions in the pocket, being able to keep his eyes downfield as he escapes. He’s got a great rapport with his receivers when things go off-schedule and then he’s obviously an excellent runner of the football.”

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olson will call the game from the booth, whileErin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines.