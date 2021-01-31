How to Watch ESPN Plus on Mobile: iOS & Android

Not everyone has the opportunity to sit and home and watch the latest in sports coverage. For them, ESPN+ launched a mobile app that dishes out the same great coverage available on most streaming devices. ESPN+ provides subscribers with an all-access pass to all things sports, from live event coverage to archived content from seasons past.

Watching ESPN+ on your mobile device puts the best of NHL, NBA, NFL, and MLB right in the palm of your hand. Whether you’re traveling for work or basking in the sun, your mobile device will put you in touch with ESPN’s top-quality on-demand content and live streams of current games and match-ups. ESPN+ delivers broadcasts of exclusive live events, including PPV events, tournaments, championships, and games of your local college basketball, football, or lacrosse teams.

With ESPN+, viewers have unimpeded access to ESPN’s library of original productions in their hands. Follow your favorite broadcasters wherever you are and keep up with ESPN Originals that put sports and the sporting industry in the spotlight. Watch content directly from ESPN’s studios with a library full of thousands of hours of original and unique content that includes the 30 for 30 docu-series. Follow the history of notable and newsworthy sports events from 1979 to 2003.

ESPN+ allows viewers to download content for future viewing. Viewing controls during on-demand shows and events includes a rewind feature, so you can rewatch game-changing plays or memorable fumbles sure to go down in sports history. You’ll never miss a moment with the ESPN app downloaded onto your mobile device.

The ESPN app also provides ESPN+ subscribers with access to exclusive fantasy league tools. Build a powerhouse of a team with the Lineup Optimizer, Auction Value Generator, Free Agent Recommendations, and expert opinions from the brightest minds in the industry. You’ll be dominating the fantasy league with these options at your fingertips.

How to Stream ESPN+ on Mobile

Your ESPN+ subscription is available on both iOS and Android devices. It requires a download of the official ESPN app and a subscription to the ESPN+ service. There is no separate ESPN+ app, but subscribers can access their ESPN+ account directly from the ESPN app. It’s recommended to run the ESPN app while connected to WiFi if you don’t have unlimited data.

See below for steps on how to download the ESPN app:

iOS

1. Sign up for ESPN+ 2. Open the “App Store” 3. Select “Search” 4. Type “ESPN” 5. Choose the “ESPN App” 6. Press “Get” 7. Input your Apple ID password, if required

Android

1. Sign up for ESPN+ 2. Open the “Google Play Store” 3. Type “ESPN” in the top “Search” bar 4. Select the “ESPN App” 5. Press “Install”

With the ESPN app downloaded, you’ll have to link your ESPN+ subscription to your ESPN account. Do so with these steps:

1. Press the “Settings” icon 2. Click “ESPN+ Subscriptions” 3. Select “Log In” 4. Input your ESPN+ username and password

When you load up your ESPN app, you’ll have access to all content available on ESPN+, streamed directly to your mobile device.

How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for ESPN+. A general subscription, which gets you all the ESPN+ content, costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (which comes out to about 15 percent savings vs. the monthly subscription).

If you plan on watching UFC PPV events, which can only be purchased by ESPN+ subscribers, you can get a special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the upcoming PPV event ($64.99 value) for a discounted price of $84.98, which equals about 26 percent savings:

ESPN+ & UFC PPV Bundle

All subscriptions auto-renew after a month or a year (depending on what you have) but can be canceled at any time.

What Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

Name a sport, and it’s probably on ESPN+ at some point throughout the year:

UFC: Most “Fight Night” events are on ESPN+, while PPV events can be ordered through ESPN+ International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

30-for-30 Documentaries

Every one of the 150-plus 30-for-30 films are available on ESPN+. Some of the most popular include Vick, OJ: Made in America, Chuck & Tito, Rodman: For Better or Worse and I Hate Christian Laettner.

Other ESPN films that aren’t included in the actual 30-for-30 series are also available, including D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, Ariel & The Bad Guy, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.

UFC On-Demand Library

In addition to live UFC events, ESPN+ also features a vast library of past fights you can watch. This includes classics from Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Brock Lesnar, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Frank Mir and others. You can find a complete rundown of the ESPN+ UFC library here.

