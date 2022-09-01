How to Watch ETSU vs Mars Hill Football Game Today

Eastern Tennessee State looks to build off a big 2021 season when kicking off against Mars Hill on Thursday, September 1.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Mars Hill vs ETSU live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Mars Hill vs ETSU live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Mars Hill vs ETSU Preview

Eastern Tennessee State put together the best season in program history last year, and the Buccaneers will look to do more in 2022.

ETSU, ranked No. 11 in the FCS, kicks off against a Mars Hill team that plays Division II but could give the Bucs trouble. Last year’s Bucs squad went to Vanderbilt last year and knocked off an SEC squad 23-3.

“Just because you are the smaller team level wise doesn’t mean you can’t go win look what happened last at Vanderbilt I told the guys you went over there you just didn’t win but you dominated the game that could certainly happen those guys are on scholarship just like our guys are they are coached so it doesn’t matter who we play we get 11 opportunities to go out and compete we can’t afford to waste,” Bucs head coach George Quarles said via WJHL.’s Kenny Hawkins.

Quarles took over for Randy Sanders, who retired after the 2021 season. Quarles previously served as an associate head coach at Furman.

He has big shoes to fill after Sanders turned ETSU into a playoff contender. The Bucs went 11-2 and reached the FCS quarterfinals before perennial power North Dakota State knocked them out.

“I know we are still in the honeymoon stage, we are still undefeated,” Quarles said via the Herald Courier’s Brian Woodson. “Coach Sanders did a great job obviously and is a tough act to follow, but I am not trying to be Coach Sanders and couldn’t be if I wanted to.”

“I am just trying to be me. He set it up really nicely and we just have to keep doing what he was getting done,” Quarles added.

Mars Hill is a quality Division II opponent. The Lions came shy of the Division II playoffs, and the team returns many key players.

Quarles actually has a young team to work with as many key players left after the 2021 season.