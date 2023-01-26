US Figure Skating Championships 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The best figure skaters in the country are taking to the ice for the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships, which begin in San Jose on Thursday, January 26.
Television coverage will be on USA Network and NBC (full schedule), but if you don’t have cable or if you want more comprehensive coverage than the TV broadcasts, you can watch every skate of every event on Peacock TV.
Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships online:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Peacock TV
While the TV broadcasts will just have a couple hours of coverage each day of the championships, you can watch the entirety of every event on Peacock TV Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:
Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.
Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
FuboTV
If you’re looking for a way to watch for free, you can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.
Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA Network and NBC are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.
Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with USA and NBC, and you can get your first month half off:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.
Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.
Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.
US Figure Skating Championships 2023 Preview
Led by Terry Gannon doing play-by-play and Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Ben Agosto as analysts, plus Andrea Joyce as a sideline reporter, the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are airing across 40 hours of live coverage on NBC, the USA Network, and Peacock.
2022 Grand Prix Final bronze medalist and 18-year-old phenom Ilia Malinin and reigning junior world champion Isabeau Levito are looking to earn their first career senior U.S. titles. Malinin is the first skater to land a quadruple axel jump and is ranked second in the world this season. Levito is the top-ranked American female skater.
The NBC Sports press release reads:
Other notable skaters expected to compete this week include Jason Brown, the lone Olympian in the men’s field and a 2014 Sochi Olympic team bronze medalist, 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell, 2018 U.S. junior champion Camden Pulkinen, and the ice dance team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Bates has made 12 career senior national podiums with Chock and former partner Emily Samuelson; a 13th podium finish would break the U.S. record for a single discipline. The U.S. Championships will also feature 2022 pairs’ world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who are seeking their second U.S. title as a team.
NBC will present live coverage windows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while USA Network will present live coverage windows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Coverage of every skater in every discipline will stream live on Peacock throughout the duration of the championship event.
The schedule for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday is as follows:
Thursday, January 26
Juniors’ Free Dance, 12:15 a.m., Peacock
Junior Women’s Free, 11:30 a.m., Peacock
Pairs’ Short, 3:30 p.m., Peacock
Rhythm Dance, 6:30 p.m., Peacock
Rhythm Dance, 7 p.m., USA Network
Women’s Short, 9:10 p.m., Peacock
Women’s Short, 10 p.m., USA Network
Friday, January 27
Men’s Short, 4:10 p.m., Peacock
Men’s Short, 5 p.m., USA Network
Women’s Free, 7:45 p.m., Peacock
Women’s Free, 8 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Saturday, January 28
Free Dance, 1:45 p.m., Peacock
Free Dance, 2:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Pairs’ Free, 7:30 p.m., Peacock
Pairs’ Free, 8 p.m., USA Network
Sunday, January 29
Men’s Free, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
Men’s Free, 3 p.m., NBC, Peacock
According to the U.S. figure skating website, here are the athletes who qualified for the national championships:
Senior Women
Alexa Gasparotto
Amber Glenn
Audrey Shin
Ava Ziegler
Bradie Tennell
Clare Seo
Elsa Cheng
Gabriella Izzo
Gracie Gold
Hanna Harrell
Isabeau Levito
Josephine Lee
Lindsay Thorngren
Lindsay Wang
Michelle Lee
Sonja Hilmer
Starr Andrews
Ting Cui
Senior Men
Andrew Torgashev
Camden Pulkinen
Daniel Martynov
Dinh Tran
Goku Endo
Ilia Malinin
Jason Brown
Jimmy Ma
Joonsoo Kim
Joseph Klein
Liam Kapeikis
Matthew Nielsen
Maxim Naumov
Mitchell Friess
Samuel Mindra
Tomoki Hiwatashi
Will Annis
Yaroslav Paniot
Senior Pairs
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier
Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea
Emily Chan and Spencer Howe
Grace Hanns and Danny Neudecker
Katie McBeath and Nathan Bartholomay
Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger
Maria Mokhova and Ivan Mokhov
Nica Digerness and Mark Sadusky
Nina Ouellette and Rique Newby-Estrella
Sonia Baram and Daniel Tioumentsev
Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez
Senior Ice Dance
Angela Ling and Caleb Wein
Cara Murphy and Joshua Levitt
Caroline Depietri & TJ Carey
Caroline Green and Michael Parsons
Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko
Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik
Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville
Eva Pate and Logan Bye
Isabella Flores and Ivan Desyatov
Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen
Leah Krauskopf and YuanShi Jin
Lorraine McNamara and Anton Spiridonov
Madison Chock and Evan Bates
Oona Brown and Gage Brown
The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are airing live on Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29 on NBC, USA and Peacock.