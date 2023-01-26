US Figure Skating Championships 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The best figure skaters in the country are taking to the ice for the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships, which begin in San Jose on Thursday, January 26.

Television coverage will be on USA Network and NBC (full schedule), but if you don’t have cable or if you want more comprehensive coverage than the TV broadcasts, you can watch every skate of every event on Peacock TV.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships online:

US Figure Skating Championships 2023 Preview

Led by Terry Gannon doing play-by-play and Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Ben Agosto as analysts, plus Andrea Joyce as a sideline reporter, the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are airing across 40 hours of live coverage on NBC, the USA Network, and Peacock.

2022 Grand Prix Final bronze medalist and 18-year-old phenom Ilia Malinin and reigning junior world champion Isabeau Levito are looking to earn their first career senior U.S. titles. Malinin is the first skater to land a quadruple axel jump and is ranked second in the world this season. Levito is the top-ranked American female skater.

The NBC Sports press release reads:

Other notable skaters expected to compete this week include Jason Brown, the lone Olympian in the men’s field and a 2014 Sochi Olympic team bronze medalist, 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell, 2018 U.S. junior champion Camden Pulkinen, and the ice dance team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Bates has made 12 career senior national podiums with Chock and former partner Emily Samuelson; a 13th podium finish would break the U.S. record for a single discipline. The U.S. Championships will also feature 2022 pairs’ world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who are seeking their second U.S. title as a team.

NBC will present live coverage windows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while USA Network will present live coverage windows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Coverage of every skater in every discipline will stream live on Peacock throughout the duration of the championship event.

The schedule for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday is as follows:

Thursday, January 26

Juniors’ Free Dance, 12:15 a.m., Peacock

Junior Women’s Free, 11:30 a.m., Peacock

Pairs’ Short, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

Rhythm Dance, 6:30 p.m., Peacock

Rhythm Dance, 7 p.m., USA Network

Women’s Short, 9:10 p.m., Peacock

Women’s Short, 10 p.m., USA Network

Friday, January 27

Men’s Short, 4:10 p.m., Peacock

Men’s Short, 5 p.m., USA Network

Women’s Free, 7:45 p.m., Peacock

Women’s Free, 8 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Saturday, January 28

Free Dance, 1:45 p.m., Peacock

Free Dance, 2:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Pairs’ Free, 7:30 p.m., Peacock

Pairs’ Free, 8 p.m., USA Network

Sunday, January 29

Men’s Free, 2:30 p.m., Peacock

Men’s Free, 3 p.m., NBC, Peacock

According to the U.S. figure skating website, here are the athletes who qualified for the national championships:

Senior Women

Alexa Gasparotto

Amber Glenn

Audrey Shin

Ava Ziegler

Bradie Tennell

Clare Seo

Elsa Cheng

Gabriella Izzo

Gracie Gold

Hanna Harrell

Isabeau Levito

Josephine Lee

Lindsay Thorngren

Lindsay Wang

Michelle Lee

Sonja Hilmer

Starr Andrews

Ting Cui

Senior Men

Andrew Torgashev

Camden Pulkinen

Daniel Martynov

Dinh Tran

Goku Endo

Ilia Malinin

Jason Brown

Jimmy Ma

Joonsoo Kim

Joseph Klein

Liam Kapeikis

Matthew Nielsen

Maxim Naumov

Mitchell Friess

Samuel Mindra

Tomoki Hiwatashi

Will Annis

Yaroslav Paniot

Senior Pairs

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier

Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea

Emily Chan and Spencer Howe

Grace Hanns and Danny Neudecker

Katie McBeath and Nathan Bartholomay

Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger

Maria Mokhova and Ivan Mokhov

Nica Digerness and Mark Sadusky

Nina Ouellette and Rique Newby-Estrella

Sonia Baram and Daniel Tioumentsev

Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez

Senior Ice Dance

Angela Ling and Caleb Wein

Cara Murphy and Joshua Levitt

Caroline Depietri & TJ Carey

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko

Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik

Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville

Eva Pate and Logan Bye

Isabella Flores and Ivan Desyatov

Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen

Leah Krauskopf and YuanShi Jin

Lorraine McNamara and Anton Spiridonov

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

Oona Brown and Gage Brown

The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are airing live on Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29 on NBC, USA and Peacock.