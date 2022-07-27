Germany vs France Women’s Euros Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Germany takes on France in the Women’s Euro soccer tournament semifinals on Wednesday, July 27, to meet England for the championship match.

In the US, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 and TUDN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Germany vs France online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is in every one, while TUDN is only in “Ultimate” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Germany vs France live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Germany vs France live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Germany vs France live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Germany vs France live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Germany vs France Preview

Germany and France collide for a spot in the Women’s Euro championship soccer game to face England.

France finally broke through after numerous close opportunities to beat defending champion Netherlands 1-0 on July 23 in the quarterfinals. Eve Perisset scored the game winner on a penalty kick to oust the champions in extra time.

“All the players performed their roles and we saw how well that worked,” France head coach Corinne Diacre said via Reuters. “We would like to have scored earlier but we were up against an incredible Dutch goalkeeper.”

Germany dominated Austria in the their quarterfinal match 2-0 on July 21. The Germans took a 1-0 lead on Lina Magull’s goal, and Alexandra Popp made it 2-0 when she blocked Austria’s goalkeeper for a surprise score.

“We expected them to be very strong we just weren’t courageous enough to do what we wanted to do,” Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said via Reuters. “We had to play more balls behind their backline but it is something we can look at and learn from. They pressed a little differently than in previous games, so it was good we could get a 1-0 as it gave us a bit more security for the rest of the match.”

Germany once dominated the Euros with a 22-year title reign from 1995 to 2017, but that all ended in the 2017 tournament with a quarterfinal loss. An upstart France squad stands in the way of the Germans hopes of a return to the title game for the first time since 2013.

“France are very strong opponents who have deservedly reached the semi-final,” Germany midfielder Lena Lattwein said via The Guardian’s Sarah Rendell.

“They have incredible individual quality and a lot of pace in attack,” Lattwein added. “But when it comes to defence, especially how they deal with losing the ball, there will be spaces and opportunities for us. I’m looking forward to an even contest.”