How to Watch the Grammys Red Carpet Show 2023 Online

The 2023 Grammy Awards kick off with a red carpet special airing live on Sunday, February 5 at 6 p.m. ET on E!.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “E! Live From the Red Carpet” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of E! and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “E! Live From the Red Carpet” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” E! is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “E! Live From the Red Carpet” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of E! and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with E!, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “E! Live From the Red Carpet” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of E! and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “E! Live From the Red Carpet” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Grammys Red Carpet Show 2023 Preview

E! is once again providing four hours of live coverage ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards on CBS. The “Countdown to the Red Carpet” special airs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, followed by “Live from the Red Carpet” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The countdown show will feature E!’s hosts, experts and guests providing a countdown of the stars who are appearing at the 2023 Grammys, then the red carpet special broadcasts live from the red carpet with all the fashion and celebrity interviews a viewer could want.

Laverne Cox returns in 2023 to host E!’s “Live From E!: Grammys” show and this year she welcomes a co-host in the form of radio personality and “Dancing With the Stars” champ Bobby Bones. Plus, style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez will “lend their expertise to help break down the night’s most-nominated artists—from Beyoncé to Harry Styles to Adele and more—as well as the carpet’s best-dressed stars,” according to the E! press release.

It continues:

Before Live From E!, Zanna and Naz will join Grammy award-winning songwriter and artist, cast member of Bravo’s “SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B” and RHOA Kandi Burruss and E! News co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton for the “Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys” pre-show at 4 p.m. Eastern, 1 p.m. Pacific on E!. The fun doesn’t stop there. After this year’s Album of the Year and Best New Artist winners are crowned, tune in to “Live From E!: Grammys After Party” at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, 8:30 p.m. Pacific on E!. E! News co-host Justin Sylvester, Naz and Kandi will give their unfiltered takes on the night’s biggest wins, snubs and memorable moments.

In a new feature for Yahoo, makeup artists and hairstylists revealed how they get their celebrity clients ready for a night like the Grammy Awards.

“Meg [Thee Stallion] will keep inspiration photos on her phone for months and months,” said makeup artist Lauren Child. “She has a really great vision of what she wants. We work together. I’ll suggest blue eyeshadow, and she’ll say, ‘Maybe not all blue, but a little bit in my lower waterline.’”

Hairstylist Kiyah Wright added that the fashion dictates everything, telling Yahoo, “The clothes lead everything. Once the stylist sends photos over, we’ll begin thinking about hair and makeup.”

Wright added that Laverne Cox, who hosted E!’s red carpet show in 2022, will “plan out what she wants and send me photos. I love working with her because she’s really open to [trying new things].”

Makeup artist Jen Rose said that the preparations usually start around 10 a.m. Pacific time because of the time zone difference.

“When you see the carpet on TV, it feels like nighttime, but usually, most red carpets are around 2:30 or 3 in the afternoon [Pacific time],” said Rose, adding, “You have to have good energy. If you’re stressed out, you’ll make the other person stressed out. It’s more than just making someone look pretty and sending them out the door. The client will pick up on your energy before your talent.”

The 2023 Grammys Red Carpet special airs live on Sunday, February 5 at 6 p.m. Eastern time on E!.