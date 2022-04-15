Hawks vs Cavs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks meet on Friday night in the final game of the Play-In Tournament for the Eastern Conference with a trip to the NBA Playoffs as an eighth seed up for grabs.

Hawks vs Cavs Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks face off in an elimination game with a spot as the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed on the line Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cavaliers fell to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and the Hawks got past the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, setting up the final game of the Play-In Tournament in the East. The winner will advance to the NBA Playoffs to take on the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round.

The Cavaliers are looking to make the NBA tournament for the first time without LeBron James on their roster since 1998. The Hawks are trying to get back to the playoffs, where they made a meteoric run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, before bowing out to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

The Hawks won three out of four head-to-head matchups between the two squads in the regular season, including the last three in a row. The Hawks’ sharp-shooting two-time All-Star Trae Young was dominant in the four games, averaging 32.5 points and 9 assists on 46.1 percent field goal and 41.2 percent three-point shooting.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into the critical Play-In Game for the eighth seed:

No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers (44-39)

The Cavaliers enjoyed a speedy turnaround under first-year head coach B.J. Bickerstaff, where they doubled their win total from the previous season.

Leading the way for Cleveland is All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who had a breakout season that included averaging a team-high 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game.

Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen is questionable for Friday’s game, as he continues to rehab a broken left middle finger that caused him to miss the last 19 games, including Tuesday’s Play-In Game loss to the Nets. The Cavs have struggled down the stretch without Allen, losing 9 of their last 12 games entering the matchup with the Hawks.

Bickerstaff mentioned this week that Allen was improving and performing individual drills, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to take the floor Friday night for the Cavs.

“He’s doing well,” said Bickerstaff. “He’s working out; he’s starting to do more with both hands. We’re just kind of in a wait-and-see.”

The Cavs fell behind the Nets by as many as 22 points in the first half on Tuesday and were never able to fully get back into the game, despite a 34-point performance by Garland.

“You can’t give a team like Brooklyn that has championship aspirations and players who have won championships a 22-point lead,” said Bickerstaff. “Again, give our guys credit for getting back in it. But that’s damn near impossible to overcome.”

Rookie Evan Mobley scored 19 points and grabbed 7 rebounds and Kevin Love recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds in the 115-108 loss to the Nets.

No. 9 Atlanta Hawks (44-39)

The Hawks looked like the team that vaulted into the NBA’s final four last season when they blew out the Hornets, 132-103, in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 Play-In game on Wednesday.

All five Hawks’ starters scored in double figures, led by Young who put up 24 points. Third-year forward De’Andre Hunter scored 16 of his 22 points in the third quarter when the Hawks outscored the Hornets 42-24 to distance themselves in the affair.

“We’re definitely confident right now,” said De’Andre Hunter following the win. “But we’ve got a lot more work to do. We’re not satisfied yet.”

Young picked up this season where he left off last spring during his electrifying postseason run. The 23-year-old led the NBA this year in both total points scored and total assists. His stat line of averaging at least 28.0 points and 9.0 assists per game was only achieved 13 times prior in league history.

The Hawks’ second-leading scorer John Collins is questionable for Friday’s game, as he continues to deal with a sprained foot and sprained finger that caused him to miss Wednesday’s Play-In game. Collins averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during the regular season.

The Hawks won the Southeast Division title last year and were the fourth seed heading into the 2021 playoffs, where they beat the Knicks in the first round and upset the top-seeded 76ers in the conference semifinals.

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Seed (Cavs/Hawks) First Round Schedule