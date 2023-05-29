Heat vs Celtics Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the history-seeking Boston Celtics and the hoping-to-avoid-a-historic-collapse Miami Heat come down to Game 7 on Monday night.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Heat vs Celtics Game 7 Preview

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals have been one for the ages. The 8-seed Miami Heat — a team that had to play two games in the play-in tournament to get the No. 8 seed — jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics, which was shocking enough in itself. But then the Heat started an epic choke job as the Celtics came roaring back, holding the Heat under 100 points in games 4 and 5. The Celtics then won game 6 on a Derrick White put-back buzzer beater and now we’re going to game 7.

If the Celtics win, they will become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. But the Heat and their star Jimmy Butler are not going to go down easily. After the game 6 loss, Butler told the media in his post-game press conference that they are going to come into Boston’s house and win.

“I’m not gonna let anybody quit. I’m not gonna let our guys quit. I don’t give a damn what happens — we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna win,” said Butler.

He also took responsibility for being in the position of having to even play a game 7, saying that if he had been better, they would have already advanced to the finals.

“[I let the team] know that as good or as bad as we played tonight, we still lost, so we still got a job to do at the end of the day. And we will be in this thing together. Home, away, on the road, and like I told the guys on the bench, I told the guys in the locker room that if I play better, we’re not even in this position. Honestly speaking. And I will be better. And that’s what makes me smile because those guys follow my lead, so when I’m playing better, I think we’re playing better as a whole,” said Butler.

Whoever wins game 7 advances to face off with the Denver Nuggets, who have been sitting at home for a week after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets have never beaten the Lakers in a playoff series before, they’ve never gotten a playoff sweep before and this is their first trip to the finals, so the Nuggets will be a formidable opponent for either the Heat or the Celtics.

Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat for a trip to the 2023 NBA finals tips off on Monday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on TNT.