Hornets vs Hawks Play-in Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets face off in an elimination game on Wednesday night with a spot in the play-in contest for the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed up for grabs.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN.

Hornets vs Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets begin their quest to qualify for this year’s NBA Playoffs with an elimination game on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Southeast Division foes both finished with a 43-39 record and split their four-game regular-season head-to-head series.

The Hawks are looking to return to the playoffs, where they made a meteoric run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, before bowing out to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

The Hornets improved their record by ten games and enjoyed their first winning season since 2016. The 43-39 mark was the best record for a 10th place team in an NBA conference since the Seattle SuperSonics went 44-38 in 2000-01.

The winner of Wednesday night’s game will advance to play another elimination game on Thursday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The winner of that final Eastern Conference Play-In game will be awarded the eighth seed and match up with the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into the critical 9 vs. 10 Play-In contest:

No. 9 Atlanta Hawks (43-39)

The Hawks are hoping to have a repeat performance of last year’s playoff magic that vaulted them into the NBA’s final four.

The sharp-shooting two-time All-Star Trae Young picked up this season where he left off last spring during his electrifying postseason run. The 23-year old led the NBA this year in both total points scored and total assists. His stat line of averaging at least 28.0 points and 9.0 assists per game was only achieved 13 times prior in league history.

The Hawks’ second-leading scorer John Collins has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game, as he continues to deal with finger and foot injuries. Collins’ 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game will leave a void the rest of the team will have to fill in his absence.

Two players that will need to have big games for the Hawks to support Young will be Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter. The veteran Bogdanovic is averaging 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, while the 24-year-old Hunter is averaging 13.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Hawks center Clint Capela leads the team in rebounding at 11.9 rpg while also tallying 11.1 points per game.

The Hawks won the Southeast Division title last season and were the fourth seed heading into the 2021 playoffs, where they beat the Knicks in the first round and upset the top-seeded 76ers in the conference semifinals.

No. 10 Charlotte Hornets (43-39)

The Hornets are looking to avenge an ugly loss in last season’s Play-In Tournament and return to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Charlotte entered the 2021 Play-In Tournament with a 33-39 record and was also the 10th seed. The Pacers dominated the contest and beat the Hornets by 27 (144-117) to send them home after one failed effort.

The Hornets’ leading scorer Miles Bridges will look to propel his team to a better result this season. The fourth-year forward out of Michigan State is averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Charlotte’s high-powered offense also features guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Last season’s Rookie of the Year award winner Ball is averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game, while Rozier is coming off a regular-season in which he was putting up 19.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Schedule