Where to Watch Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest in US

Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest face off at Wembley on Sunday for a chance to earn a spot in the Premier League next season.

Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Wembley Stadium will have one of the most dramatic matches of the weekend when both sides face off for a chance to play alongside Fulham and Bournemouth in the Premier League next season. Both sides come into this match with a great deal to play for and their respective runs helped them out to get to this stage.

Both Huddersfield and Forest were amongst the most improved side this season. What is even more shocking was that Nottingham Forest were bottom of the table this season.

Since Steve Cooper took over, the team’s fortunes changed. In his 38 matches in charge, the team was able to earn 76 points and put itself in a position to earn promotion.

Coming into this match, Forest will be seen as the favorite. That said, the squad have shown some vulnerabilities, especially in this match against Sheffield United in the previous round.

For Nottingham Forest, this is their last chance to earn promotion after having lost to Bournemouth 1-0 earlier this month as they wanted to return to the Premier League for the time since 1999.

In order for them to change that history, they will have to do it without Lewis Grabban and Max Lowe. They will both continue their spells on the sidelines this weekend.

Huddersfield, who last played in the top flight back in 2018-19 is also looking good as they were bolstered by a 17-match unbeaten streak while only having lost twice in their last 28 matches.

The Terriers also look to be bolstered with Keinan Davis possibly returning in attack after having come off the bench in his last two appearances. This would force someone like Sam Surridge to see less playing time, in the process.

There is also the hope that Danny Ward can once again assume his place down the amongst the front three after in the middle after coming off injured during the second leg versus Luton Town.

Playoff hero Jordan Rhodes will most likely not start, but will be ready should he be needed in this clash.

Huddersfield Town probable lineup:

Lee Nicholls; Tom Lees, Jonathan Hogg, Levi Colwill; Gonzalo Ávila, Jon Russell, Lewis O’Brien, Harry Toffolo; Daniel Sinani, Danny Ward, Sorba Thomas

Nottingham Forest probable lineup:

Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna; Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, James Garner, Jack Colback; Philip Zinckernagel; Keinan Davis, Brennan Johnson