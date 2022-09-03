Idaho vs WSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Battle of the Palouse Online

The football version of The Battle of the Palouse is back on for the first time in six years, as Washington State takes on border neighbor Idaho in a 2022 season opener in Pullman on Saturday night.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Idaho vs Washington State streaming live online:

Idaho vs WSU Preview

The Washington State Cougars are favored by four touchdowns over the Idaho Vandals in their home opener, but it should still be a fun game because the two head coaches go way back. Washington State’s Jake Dickert and Idaho’s Jason Eck coached together at both Minnesota State and South Dakota State.

“We know each other inside and out. He’s gone against this defense many times,” Dickert said of Eck (via the Spokesman website). “I hold Jason in high regard. … Jason is one of the best offensive minds in the country. He will take the players they have and formulate a system that matches their talents.”

“We’re different, but we have great respect for each other,” Eck said of Dickert.

Dickert added, “It’s going to be bittersweet for one of us Saturday. I hope he wins every game but one.”

This is Dickert’s first full season as the head coach of Washington State and he told the Idaho Statesman that this is just step one on a long journey.

“We need to reestablish ourselves and this isn’t a one-year journey. That’s success to me and just providing stability to our program. That’s a player’s thing, and it’s a coach’s thing, and as we keep establishing ourselves of how we want to do it, I think that’s the biggest thing coming out of year one,” said Dickert, adding, “One of the things the last three years taught me is that fit is so incredibly important. Fit in place and fit in people. When you’re making the climb, you’re just a young guy, you’re like, ’I’ll do anything to get there.’ And then you realize how important those other two factors are.”

Eck is also a first-year head coach and he told KREM that things are going well so far.

“I’ve been really happy just how the players have bought into everything with the transition,” said the Idaho coach. “I think they’ve been great to work with and have done what we’ve asked of them. The community is amazing, I think the Vandal family is strong. They have a very passionate fanbase and that’s part of what makes coaching at the Unviersity of Idaho a great job.”

The Idaho at Washington State game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on the Pac-12 Network.