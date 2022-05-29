Where to Watch IPL Final 2022 in USA

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to an intriguing Indian Premier League final. Rajasthan Royals are on one side thanks to familiar names like Jos Buttler and Prasidh Krishna, both of whom are in fine form ahead of Sunday’s showpiece match.

Facing the Royals will be the Gujarat Titans, a franchise that’s just a year old, but is here on merit. Skipper Hardik Pandya is surrounded by marquee names, including David Miller, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.

The Titans have also gotten the better of the Royals the last two times they’ve met.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Preview

Buttler was the man of the moment when the Royals overcame Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2. The England international slogged his way to 106 not out, his fourth century of this calendar year:

🏏 800+ runs for the season to lead Rajasthan Royals to a first IPL final since 2008. 💯 Sealed with a fourth century of the campaign. 🔥 Jos Buttler is an absolute machine. pic.twitter.com/CnxWjvmGDO — bet365 (@bet365) May 27, 2022

Buttler’s tally helped the Royals go 161-3 and win by seven wickets. Krishna also played his part, taking three wickets and bowling 17 dots from four overs.

It was quite the recovery from Krishna, who was tormented by Miller in Qualifier 1. Then, it was Miller who settled things by hitting three-straight sixes when the Titans needed 16 runs to win.

Krishna compensated by adding inswing and bounce to his deliveries against the Challengers, per ESPN Cricinfo’s Karthik Krishnaswamy: “This sort of bounce, from this sort of length, is Prasidh’s biggest strength. This pitch in Ahmedabad is designed to maximise the threat of this sort of ball.”

If Krishna can ally his familiar pace with more movement, he’ll exact some payback on Miller. The South Africa star is the heavy hitter in the Titans’ batting lineup, having smashed 29 fours and 22 sixes this season, with five of the latter coming against the Titans:

What an Innings from David Miller. He scored 68* runs from 38 balls including 3 Fours and 5 Sixes against RR in the qualifier 1. Unbelievable Innings from Miller. pic.twitter.com/aR5iwSJIZz — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 24, 2022

Miller may be the focus of the Royals’ attack, but Rajasthan bowlers can’t afford to ignore Hardik Pandya. He’s averaging 45.30 runs per match, so Pandya is the batter the Titans can count on in front of the wicket.

Gujarat can also rely on Khan to cause a few problems for Buttler and Co. Khan has taken 18 wickets and posted an economy rate of 6.73 throughout the campaign.

What makes Khan so effective is the spin he puts on the ball. The right-hander has mastered the art of the leg-break delivery, something sure to be an asset on the fast wicket at Ahmedabad.

If there’s a psychological advantage, it surely belongs to the Titans. They not only won in Qualifier 1, but the Titans also beat the Royals by 37 runs back in April. Pandya starred by hitting an unbeaten 87, while Gill caught both Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag.

The Titans appear to have the Royals’ number, but all it will take is another big night from Buttler at the crease to upset the form guide. Rajasthan’s star power can make the difference against a Titans team that’s stronger collectively.