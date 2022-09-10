Italian Grand Prix 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

There is just something about Monza.



The Formula 1 circuit turns to Italy this week for the Italian Grand Prix’s 100th anniversary as Max Verstappen looks to secure a fifth consecutive victory.

In the United States, qualifying (Saturday, 9:55 a.m. ET) will be televised on ESPNEWS, and the race (Sunday, 8:55 a.m. ET) will be on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Italian Grand Prix streaming live online:

Italian Grand Prix 2022 Preview

Verstappen is seemingly unstoppable as he recorded his 10th win of the season last week at Zandvoort—essentially locking up his second consecutive F1 championship. He now holds a 109-point lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.



Ferrari has had its chances this season, but the team is in shambles heading into its home race. Carlos Sainz lost a tire in the pit last week which led to a disastrous delay as Ferrari have slipped even further from a championship. They need a solid turnout in front of a red sea of Tifosi desperately hoping for a return to form.



The home team celebrating its 75th year since founding has 19 victories and 69 podiums at Monza—both are the most all-time.



Track Preview



Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is racing at its purest as it defies the laws of physics and presents a Rome-like gladiatorial ilk. It presents one of the sports’ most intimidating and historic tracks and is nicknamed the ‘Temple of Speed” for its long straights where over 80% of the laps are taken at full throttle—making it the quickest of any track on the F1 circuit.



Monza also holds the highest average corner speed of any track as Curva Grande and Curva Alboreto (formerly Parabolica)—turns 3 and 11—provide a balance that divide the straights while keeping a high-octane pace. One mistake in these corners will cost valuable time and potentially shutdown podium aspirations.



Contenders



Aside from Max, there are a few teams that can make a run this week.



McLaren finished 1-2 last year but have struggled this season—mostly because of changes to the cars. This is still a track they have had success at.



Mercedes’ failed strategy late ruined its shot to win last week, though they did have an opportunity to defeat Max. While there is tension between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, both race hard and fast, which benefits them here.



Ferrari’s self-inflicted wounds are hoping to end with a sea of red cheering them on, but the Tifosi can only do so much as Ferrari seeks to take back the Italian GP title. They have been in terrible form but have had the most opportunities to win this season. Maybe an inspired return home can lift them to the top of the podium.



Prediction



Max Verstappen. Seems easy enough, right? Given Monza is the fastest track in the circuit and Red Bull has the fastest cars this year, it seems likely that they record a fifth straight victory. While the current F1 king is amid one of the most impressive win streaks in history, Max’s best finish at Monza is 5th with two consecutive DNF’s. He is the favorite but do not be surprised if his historic streak ends without a podium as Ferrari will be racing very hard in front of its home fans.