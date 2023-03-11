Kansas vs Texas Live Stream: How to Watch Big 12 Championship Online

Kansas and Texas will clash for the Big 12 Conference title on Saturday, March 12.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Kansas vs Texas streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kansas vs Texas live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kansas vs Texas live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kansas vs Texas live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kansas vs Texas live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kansas vs Texas live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Kansas vs Texas Preview

In a matchup of top-two seeds, No. 1 seed Kansas (27-6) and No. 2 seed Texas (27-6) will vie for the Big 12 tournament title on Saturday.

Kansas posted two convincing wins in the tournament already amid the absence of head coach Bill Self due to a medical issue the required hospitalization. Kansas beat West Virginia 78-61 on Thursday, March 9, followed by a 71-58 win over Iowa State on Friday, March 10.

“It was great to talk to him, hear his voice,” Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson said about Self via Yahoo! Sports. “He was super proud of how we did last game and I’m sure he’ll be proud of us this game.”

One more remains with a tough Texas team that has a three-game wining streak, including two tournament wins over Oklahoma State 61-47 on Thursday and No. 22 TCU 66-60 on Friday. Kansas and Texas split their regular season contests, but defending national champion Jayhawks squeaked out the regular season conference title by a game in the standings.

“We have just tried to control what we can control,” Terry said via 247 Sports. “We got 40 minutes in front of us against a really good team that we know is going to come out and be a motivated team to play really well [Saturday].”

“We’ve got to come out and do [Saturday] what we have done over the last three ball games, and that’s try to sit down and play as hard as we can defensively and have our defense travel.”

The Jayhawks won the first meeting 88-80 on February 6. The defending national champions nearly blew a 14-point led but held on for the win.

Jayhawks freshman guard Gradey Dick led the team with 21 points, four rebounds, and two steals. He has been solid all season with 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Texas shut down the freshman next time out in a 75-59 win by the Longhorns on March 4. Dick managed six points and two rebounds, but junior forward Jalen Wilson stepped up with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Longhorns likewise had big games from different players between the two matchups. Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter led the starters with 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists in the win over Kansas.

Longhorns senior Sir’Jabari Rice has a big game off the bench with 23 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Rice has been solid all season with 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and two assists per game. Hunter likewise has delivered quality minutes with 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

In the loss to Kansas, neither Hunter nor Rice stuffed the stat sheet with 18 combined points. However, senior guard Marcus Carr had a big game with 29 points. Carr averages 15.9 points and 4.1 assists per game for the season.