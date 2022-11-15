How to Watch Kentucky vs MSU Basketball Online for Free

Kentucky could have reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe back when facing Michigan State on Tuesday, November 15.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Kentucky vs Michigan State streaming live online:

Kentucky vs Michigan State Preview

Fourth-ranked Kentucky (2-0) could get a big boost to its lineup on Tuesday against unranked Michigan State (1-1) in the Champions Classic.

Kentucky star and reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will return to the court for the first time this season according to a source via Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Tuesday. Tshiebwe sat out the first two games due to recovery from a procedure before the season. Wildcats head coach John Calipari told reporters on Monday that Tshiebwe might play, but the coach didn’t give a final decision.

Oscar Tshiebwe 2022 NCAA tournament highlights Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe had a 30-point performance in Kentucky's lone 2022 NCAA tournament game, a stunning loss to Saint Peter's.

“He’s been doing the conditioning stuff,” Calipari said via Kentucky.com’s Ben Roberts. “He just hasn’t been on that court, and that’s totally different. My guess would be he plays 3-4 minutes at a stretch. If he plays. … Knowing him, he wants to play. But I can’t tell you right now.”

Calipari dropped a hint later when talked about how his team will adjust to Michigan State’s defense. The Spartans held its first two opponents under 65 points, which included No. 2 Gonzaga. Top Kentucky scorers Antonio Reeves and C.J. Frederick could have their hands full, Roberts noted.

“Not if Oscar’s in there,” Calipari humorously said, per Roberts. “You got your choice. Don’t let them touch it. Stay out there, and let Oscar go one-on-one. And then you trap, and Oscar’s been a pretty good passer. He makes a difference.”

Tshiebwe scored 17.4 points and grabbed 15.1 rebounds per game last season. That more than adds to what Reeves does with 20 points per game and Fredrick with 17 points per game. Jacob Toppin leads the Wildcats in rebounding with 9.5 boards per game, and he averages a double double with 11.5 points.

Part of Kentucky’s success also stems from the team’s experience with six seniors, four of whom play regular minutes at the moment. Tshiebwe’s return will make five seniors playing regular minutes — a rarity for top-tier programs that usually go for one-and-one freshmen stars. Spartans head coach Tom Izzo called it “almost illegal” when he spoke with the media.

“I think this is the best Kentucky team I’ve seen. And I say that because, as I told Cal, they’re almost illegal,” Izzo told reporters via On3.com. “They’ve got four seniors. He’s never had four seniors that I can remember, ever. And four good seniors.”

Armed Forces Classic: Michigan State Spartans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs | Full Game Highlights Check out these highlights from the Armed Forces Classic matchup between Michigan State and Gonzaga. Drew Timme finished with an impressive 22 PTS and 13 REB.

Michigan State can hang with the best in the nation, however. The Spartans came one shot shy of beating Gonzaga on November 11 in the Armed Forces Classic on an aircraft carrier. Jaden Akins missed a three-pointer as time expired in the 64-63 defeat.

“Well, it’ll instill a lot of confidence, but it’s no moral victory because you still gotta win games in this,” Izzo told reporters via 247 Sports. “But we did do a lot of things right. And most of them you wouldn’t see because they were scouting report things. That’s what you look for [in] a team, can they follow a scouting report? The problem is we had A, B and C on how we were gonna cover it, and Jaden not being there a long time, and then the other freshmen that weren’t there as much, that’s where it hurt a little bit. But at the same time, they had some problems, too. We feel good that we can play; now we’re gonna go try to play with Kentucky.”