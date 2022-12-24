How to Watch the King’s Christmas Speech in US

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, King Charles III will make his first ever King’s Speech at Christmas time as the new monarch of the United Kingdom. It will air Sunday, December 25 at 3 p.m. local time in London, which is 10 a.m. Eastern time and 7 a.m. Pacific time in the United States.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the US, the speech will air exclusively on BritBox.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand BritBox content via Prime Channels. You can try the BritBox Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime BritBox Channel Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime BritBox Channel, you can watch the King’s Christmas speech on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

The King’s Christmas Speech 2022 Preview

Play

King Charles III addresses the nation for first time after Queen's death King Charles III has made his first address to the nation as King. (Subscribe: bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe) The King paid tribute to the Queen, saying his late mother was “an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother”. ———————– Follow… 2022-09-09T18:13:28Z

The 2022 King’s Speech for the Christmas holiday will be the first King’s Speech given in nearly 70 years because Queen Elizabeth II was such a long-reigning monarch. King Charles III will actually be the first king to address the nation via television because 1957 was the first televised Christmas address.

But it will be King Charles III’s second televised address overall. He addressed the nation in September after the death of his mother. In that speech, the new monarch said he spoke to the country “with feelings of profound sorrow.”

King Charles continued:

Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example. Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today. Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where the queen was head of state, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than seventy years in which my mother, as queen, served the people of so many nations.

He went on to speak about his mother’s lifetime of service, the new duties he would assume as king, and express love for his children and their wives.

King Charles ended the address by saying, “On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support. They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express. And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'”

The theme for the 2022 Christmas address has not been announced by the monarchy yet, but the Radio Times says it expects King Charles III to reflect on his late mother’s reign and also speak of the revolving door of United Kingdom prime ministers in 2022, plus the state of affairs surround COVID and also the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

King Charles III’s 2022 Christmas speech airs Sunday, December 25 at 3 p.m. local time in London, which is 10 a.m. Eastern time and 7 a.m. Pacific time in the United States where it can be watched on BritBox.