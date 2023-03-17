KSU vs Montana State Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9, 15-3 in the Big Sky) will take on the No. 3 seeded Kansas State Wildcats (23-9, 11-7 the Big 12) in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday, March 17 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The game (9:40 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of Kansas State vs Montana State online for free:

Kansas State vs Montana State Preview

The Bobcats are making their second straight tournament appearance and are fresh from winning the Big Sky tournament, beating Northern Colorado, Weber State and Northern Arizona to secure the tournament title.

RaeQuan Battle led all scorers with 25 points, while senior Jubrile Belo added 14 points in the conference finals win over Northern Arizona. Belo, who has led Montana State to back-to-back Big Sky titles, is excited to finish his collegiate career in the Big Dance.

“It took everything,” Belo said after MSU’s Big Sky championship win over Northern Arizona. “We’ve been slaving since June. Doing something that’s never been done before is a feeling you can’t explain. Doing it with your best guys, best friends, and this amazing coach (Danny Sprinkle) telling me this is going to come, and now seeing it come to life, it’s mesmerizing.”

On the other side, K-State has lost its last two games, falling to West Virginia, 89-81 in its season finale and losing in the first round of the Big 12 tournament to TCU, 80-67. The Wildcats are averaging 75.5 points and 35.6 rebounds per game, and while cleaning up the glass will be key in this game, so will controlled play.

Keeping Montana State away from the foul line will be of paramount importance for KSU, as the Bobcats are averaging just under 18 trips to the charity stripe per game.

“It means a lot knowing all the hard work we put in and where we started,” K-State senior forward Keyontae Johnson said about making it into the tourney. “We all just stayed together and figured out how to get to the tournament. Being ranked this high is really a blessing. Now we have to finish it off and get a trophy.”

“You’ve got to go be the aggressor. You can’t be on your heels in games like this,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Yeah, you need some bounces to go your way, but there’s going to be some upsets. Why not us?”

Here are the projected starting lineups for both teams:

Kansas State: G Markquis Nowell, G Cam Carter, G Desi Sills, F Keyontae Johnson, F Nae’Quan Tomlin

Montana State: G Darius Brown, G RaeQuan Battle, G Tyler Patterson, F Caleb Fuller, F Jubrile Belo