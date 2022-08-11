How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’ 2022 Series Online for Free

The hit 1992 baseball movie “A League of Their Own” is getting a small screen adaptation when the TV series premieres Friday, August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch “A League of Their Own” right here.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the show.

Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then go here to watch “A League of Their Own.”

Additionally, you can watch the show on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the show. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch “A League of Their Own” on your computer right here, or you can watch on the Amazon Video app your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘A League of Their Own’ 2022 Preview

Play

A League of Their Own – Official Trailer | Prime Video Their game. Their rules. The new #LeagueOfTheirOwn series hits home August 12th on Prime Video. #FindYourTeam » SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/PrimeVideoSubscribe About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your… 2022-07-26T12:29:53Z

In 1992, Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna and dozens of others brought the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League to the big screen with “A League of Their Own.” Now Amazon Prime is adapting and expanding the story for the small screen with a TV series.

The Amazon press release teases:

“A League of Their Own” evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.

The series co-stars D’Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, Dale Dickey as Beverly.

The premiere episode is titled “Batter Up” and its description reads, “In 1943, Carson Shaw travels to Chicago to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. There, she meets other women who also dream of playing pro baseball and makes connections that open up her world. Rockford local Max Chapman also comes to the tryouts but is turned away. With the support of her best friend Clance, she must forge a new path to pursue her dream.”

Episode two is titled “Find the Gap” and its description reads, “Max and CLance prepare for Clance’s housewarming party. But Max has her eyes on the prize, and asks Gary for an unusual favor. Meanwhile, the Peaches meet their coach, Dove Porter, but stumble through the league’s Charm School. Carson struggles to find how to react to her new connection with Greta.”

Episode three is called “The Cut Off” and its description reads, “During the church revival, Max faces a tough choice in order to find a way to play ball, while Clance wrestles with her own secret. In last place under Dove’s leadership, the Peaches must band together to improve their game. Carson and Greta try to be friends, while Lupe struggles with her loyalty to Dove.”

“A League of Their Own” the series premieres all eight episodes on Friday, August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.