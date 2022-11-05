Liberty vs Arkansas Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 23 Liberty Flames (7-1) will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) at Razorbacks Stadium on Saturday, November 5.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Liberty vs Arkansas streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You'll need both the main channel package and the "Sports Plus" add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Liberty vs Arkansas live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." SEC Network is included in "Choice" and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Liberty vs Arkansas live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange + Sports Extra" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Liberty vs Arkansas live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Liberty vs Arkansas live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Liberty vs Arkansas live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Liberty vs Arkansas Preview

The Flames last played on October 22, when they handed BYU a 41-14 loss. Liberty is coming off a bye last week, so thee squad has had extra time to prepare for this matchup. Liberty’s lone loss of the season came on the road, so it may be vulnerable here with a rowdy Razorbacks crowd to deal with.

The Flames are averaging 422.3 yards and 31.1 points a game on offense, while allowing 21.5 points and 123 yards rushing per game on defense. Liberty’s rushing defense will be key against Arkansas, as the Razorbacks are averaging 33.8 points a game on offense — that’s sixth in the SEC and 38th in the nation. The Razorbacks also have the No. 3 rushing attack in the FBS, gaining over 267 yards on the ground per contest.

“You get to the o-line and it’s the best we’ve faced probably in the four years I’ve been here, I would say,” Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze said about Arkansas. “They’re very seasoned, very physical.”

“Just look at their stats and what they’ve been ranked in the SEC in both rushing and total yards,” Freeze added. “They’ve been very balanced, very tough to defend, scoring points on almost everyone.”

The Razorbacks have won two straight, most recently taking down Auburn, 41-27 on October 29. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson went 16-24 for 234 yards and a touchdown through the air, also rushing for 45 yards and two scores on the ground in a complete performance.

This will be the Homecoming game for Arkansas, so that will have the group extra hyped, but don’t expect them to overlook a tough Liberty squad, who has won five in a row.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll have them ready, they had a bye week and they’ll have their best game all year,” Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said about Freeze and his team. “I expect a really close, tight game and hopefully we can make enough plays to win.”