Where to Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid Final for Free in USA

Real Madrid are looking for their 14th Champions League title when they face off against Liverpool over at St. Denis in Paris.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live online, with all of the options including a free trial:

Champions League Final 2022 Preview

Real Madrid had a rather strange but successful season. In league play, the team went from wire to wire in their run to another title. Yet it was their Champions League run that was the stuff of epic tall tales.

Not bad for a team that lost to Sheriff in the group stage at the Santiago Bernabéu.

That obviously did not make things very encouraging at that point. Yet there were some amazing highlights on the road to Paris. Amongst them you find overturning a two-goal deficit against serial Champions League underachievers PSG is one thing.

With the problems faced by La Liga teams over the past couple of years, it seemed highly unlikely that any of their sides would even get to this stage, much less win it. Madrid did get to the semis last year, but were trounced by Manchester City. This, in part, is what makes this run so special for Merengue fans.

Then it was dumping out the reigning champions after going 3-0 down at the Santiago Bernabeu is another. Then finally they overcame Manchester City after letting in four goals at the Etihad Stadium. Epic is the least of the describers that you can use to describe Madrid’s run.

Possessing a striker as lethal as Karim Benzema and a winger fulfilling his bags of potential in Vinicius Junior has propelled Los Blancos to the unlikeliest of comebacks in this season’s tournament, but the contributions of another Brazilian starlet cannot be forgotten either.

Seemingly down and out after 90 minutes against Man City, who moved into a 5-3 aggregate lead in the semi-finals thanks to Riyad Mahrez’s smart finish, Rodrygo netted twice in the space of two minutes to force extra time and leave the home supporters who exited early with egg on their faces.

Fans’ attempts to return to their seats for the extra-time period proved fruitless, but Real’s efforts to reach the final did not, as record-breaker Benzema’s penalty – not a Panenka one this time – ensured that the Spanish champions would board the plane to France and keep their continental campaign going right to the final whistle.

Real Madrid Probable XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema