How to Watch CMT’s Loretta Lynn Tribute Concert Online

Country superstar Loretta Lynn died on October 4 at the age of 90. Now she is being honored by the biggest stars in country music on “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn,” airing live on Sunday, October 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include CMT and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Walking Dead” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch CMT and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Walking Dead” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CMT is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Walking Dead” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CMT and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Walking Dead” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of CMT and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” or “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest (behind Philo) long-term streaming service with CMT, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Walking Dead” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn’ Preview

Play

Crystal Gayle & Peggy Sue Wright Perform "Coal Miner's Daughter" | CMT Artists of the Year 2022 Crystal Gayle & Peggy Sue Wright perform "Coal Miner's Daughter" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2022. Check out more at cmt.com/artists-of-the-year Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf #CMT #CrystalGayle #PeggySueWright #CMTAOTY SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: bit.ly/2EUv0Nc For updates on all things country,… 2022-10-15T02:08:23Z

Loretta Lynn was a trailblazing female in country music who won four Grammys, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, six American Music Awards, and in 2018 was named CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime. After her death on October 4, CMT is bringing together the brightest stars in country music to honor her legacy with the live special “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn.”

The CMT press release reads:

Hosted by NBC’s “Today Show” co-host and close family friend Jenna Bush Hager, the public celebration will feature never-before-seen performances and collaborations, with special guest appearances from some of the biggest names in entertainment. Performers include Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna, along with special appearances from Loretta’s closest friends and family, including Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow and Tim McGraw. Additional performers and guests to be announced later.

“We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta’s family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn. She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists. From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly,” shared CMT Producers in a statement.

This celebration comes on the heels of CMT’s “Artist of the Year” special that was dedicated to Lynn when it aired on October 14. At the last minute, the show added a performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright and special presentations by Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker.

The public memorial service will air commercial-free during its initial broadcast. Two encores will also air commercial-free, one on November 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, and one on November 6 at 11 a.m. Eastern and Pacific. The special will also be available on Paramount Plus in early 2023.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” is airing live on Sunday, October 30 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CMT.