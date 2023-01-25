Where to Watch Man United vs Nottingham Forest in US

Nottingham Forest will host Manchester United at City Ground in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, January 25.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United is fresh from a 3-2 loss to Arsenal on January 22. Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez scored for the Red Devils, but they allowed a goal in the 90th minute by Eddie Nketiah, and that was ultimately the difference.

Man United defender Luke Shaw says the team has to learn from this loss and move on.

“It was a tough game to be involved in but these are the games that every player wants to play in to test themselves against the best,” Shaw said. “We are all gutted conceding so late on but its a bit of a reality check to where we are at the moment. We have to get back to work tomorrow with a big game this Wednesday against Forest.”

Head coach Erik ten Hag was a bit more harsh. “I am annoyed and I told the players if you want to win titles and medals, you have to change the mentality. You are in a top game and you are making such big mistakes,” the Man United coach said about the loss to Arsenal, adding: “We started the game very well, scored, are leading and then make so many mistakes that are actually unacceptable. You have to feel the game, realize that the maximum we would take from it at that moment was a point and then take that point. You cannot give such a goal away as we did or you can’t win trophies.”

The loss hurt Man City’s shot at the Premiere League title race, but a top four finish is not out of reach by any means. They’ll need to win here, though.

Notthigham Forest is coming off a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth on January 21.

“I won’t deny we gave Bournemouth some moments in the first half, which were self-inflicted, the goal included,” Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper said after the match. “Second half, I thought we were excellent. We were by far the better team, the superior team technically, tactically.”

Nottingham has lost seven straight matches, and it will be looking to stop the bleeding against the Red Devils.

The second leg is set for February 23 at Old Trafford.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both squads in this match:

Man United: David De Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst.

Nottingham Forest: Wayne Hennessey (GK), Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi, Orel Mangala, Danilo, Remo Freuler, Gustavo Scarpa, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White.