Maryland vs Princeton Lacrosse Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top-ranked and unbeaten Maryland Terrapins look to book a trip to the national championship game when they face the fifth-seeded Princeton Tigers in the national semifinals on Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2.

Maryland vs Princeton Lacrosse Preview

The undefeated Maryland Terrapins (16-0) and the fifth-seeded Princeton Tigers (11-4) face off on Saturday with a trip to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse National Championship Game on the line.

Maryland is seeking to become the first unbeaten Division I champion since 2006. They were a game away from achieving that feat last season before they were defeated by a single goal in the national championship game by Virginia.

The Terrapins have dominated their opponents this season, winning every conference game by an average of nearly 10 goals and breezing by their two opponents in the NCAA Tournament – Vermont (21-5) and the two-time reigning national champion Virginia (18-9).

Maryland will be making its ninth Championship Weekend appearance in 11 seasons and 28th in program history.

“We’ve worked all year for these moments, and [we’re] just trying to take advantage of this opportunity and [there’s not] a better group than what we have to do it with,” senior defenseman Brett Makar said. “We’re really excited for the opportunity.”

The Terrapins are led by fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas, who leads the team in goals (55), assists (40) and points (95). The Tewaaraton Award finalist is just three goals shy of the program’s record for career goals set by Jared Bernhardt. Sitting on 199 career goals, he’s also one goal away from becoming the sixth player in NCAA men’s lacrosse history to tally 200.

Princeton arrives at the Final Four fresh off a 14-10 win over their Ivy League conference foe Yale in the quarterfinals last weekend. Nine Tigers scored goals in the contest, led by junior midfielder Sam English who put in three.

Princeton, who defeated four teams that were seeded in this year’s NCAA Tournament during the regular season, is playing in the Championship Weekend for the first time in 18 years.

“It’s a really special moment for our program, our alumni, you know, the university. So we’re really thrilled,” Princeton head coach Matt Madalon said. “We’re very much looking forward to the weekend.”

The Tigers are led by junior attacker Alex Slusher who has the most goals on the team with 45 and senior attacker Chris Brown who leads the squad in points with 71.

Maryland defeated Princeton earlier in the regular season on February 26 in a close matchup, 15-10.

The two programs have met five times in the NCAA Tournament – twice in the national title game and three times in the quarterfinals.

The winner of Saturday’s game will move on to the national championship game on Monday where they will take on whoever survives the first national semifinal matchup between the sixth-seeded Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the seventh-seeded Cornell Big Red.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into Saturday’s national semifinal contest:

No. 1 Maryland Terrapins

16-0, Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Champions

Won every conference game by an average of nearly 10 goals

Beat Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 21-5

Defeated Virginia in the quarterfinals, 18-9

Fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas leads the team with 55 goals, 40 assists and 95 points

Wisnauskas is a Tewaaraton Award finalist

Graduate attacker Keegan Khan is second on the team in goals scored with 32

No. 5 Princeton Tigers

11-4, 3-3 in the Ivy League

Beat Boston University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 12-5

Defeated Yale in the quarterfinals, 14-10

Junior attacker Alex Slusher leads the team in goals with 45

Senior attacker Chris Brown has the most points for the Tigers this season (71)

2022 Men’s Lacrosse NCAA Tournament Schedule

Semifinals

No. 6 Rutgers vs No. 7 Cornell (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Maryland vs No. 5 Princeton (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET)

Championship Game