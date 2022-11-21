Maui Invitational 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch All Games Online

The Maui Invitational college basketball tournament tips off on Monday, November 21, in Hawaii.

Every game of the tournament will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which include ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Maui Invitational streaming live online:

Maui Invitational 2022 Preview

This year’s Maui Invitational features another quality field of NCAA Tournament-caliber and nationally-ranked college hoops squads. Here’s a look at the participating teams, and the bracket can be viewed here.

Your official 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket! We can’t wait to see you this November! 😎 pic.twitter.com/9lh4GPQRvB — Maui Invitational (@MauiInv) August 1, 2022

Arizona

The 14th-ranked Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 start amid wins over mid-major squads. Azuolas Tubelis leads the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Wildcats center Oumar Ballo causes trouble in the front court with 17 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per night. Pelle Larsson and Kerr Krissa give the Wildcats a serious duo of scoring threats with 15.7 points per game apiece.

Arkansas

The ninth-ranked Razorbacks started the new season 3-0 with wins over mid-major programs. Ricky Council LV leads the Razorbacks in scoring with 18.7 points per game. He also averages three rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile averages a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds per night. Brazile is a long distance threat with a .444 mark from three-point range.

Cincinnati

The Bearcats (3-1) come in unranked, but the team has some talented players who could give teams trouble in Maui. David DeJulius leads the Bearcats in scoring with 18.3 points per game, and he averages 1.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per night.

Cincinnati forward Viktor Lakhin plays big in the post with nine points, 8.5 rebounds and a block per game. Bearcats guard Landers Nolley II can give teams trouble in the backcourt. Nolley averages 14 points, 4.8 rebounds, two assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Creighton

The 10th-ranked Blue Jays started the season with a 4-0 record in contests against mid-major squads. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays in scoring with 16.5 points per game, and he shoots .500 from three-point range. Ha also posts 6.8 points and 1.3 blocks per night.

Bluejays forward Arthur Kaluma also does damage in the front court. Kaluma averages 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Louisville

Normally a traditional power, the Cardinals (0-3) have been off to a rough start this season. All three losses came against mid-major squads, and the Cardinals open the tournament with Arkansas.

El Ellis has been one of the bright spots for the Cardinals with 24 points per game to lead the team. Ellis also averages 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per night.

Ohio State

While Ohio State (3-0) comes into Maui unranked, the Buckeyes could leave a ranked squad with quality wins. Brice Sensabaugh leads the Buckeyes in scoring with 17 points per game, and he grabs 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Buckeyes forward Zed Key is a force up front with 13.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per night. Fellow forward Justice Sueing also gives teams trouble up front with 12.3 points, three rebounds, 1.3 assists, and a steal per game.

San Diego State

The seventeenth-ranked Aztecs (3-0) already have wins over BYU and Stanford for its resume. Jaedon LeDee leads the Aztecs in scoring with 16 points per game. LeDee also averages 4.7 blocks and an assist per game.

Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell also gives teams trouble with 15 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 steals per night. Opposing frontcourts will need to handle Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah, who averages 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.7 steals per contest.

Texas Tech

The 23rd-ranked Red Raiders have a 3-0 start to the season with wins over mid-major squads. Kevin Obanor leads the Red Raiders in scoring with 12.3 points per game, and he shoots .429 from three-point range. He also averages 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and one steal per game.

Red Raiders guard De’Vion Harmon could give teams trouble on both ends of the floor. Harmon averages 11.3 points, two steals, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per night.