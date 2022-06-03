How to Watch Michigan vs Oregon Baseball

Michigan faces Oregon in a rare Power Five conference matchup to open the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday, June 3.

Michigan vs Oregon Baseball Preview

Teams from Power Five conferences seldom meet during the opening day of the NCAA baseball tournament, but that won’t be the case for Michigan and Oregon.

Michigan (32-26) comes into the Louisville Regional to face the Oregon Ducks (35-23). Host Louisville (38-18-1) and Southeast Missouri State (37-20) make up the rest of the bracket.

The Wolverines slipped into the NCAA tournament by winning the Big Ten Conference tournament title. Michigan, which finished as runner-up in the 2019 College World Series, looks to make a deep run again.

“Overall, I think everyone on this team, we’re just blessed to be able to be with each other for another week and hopefully, obviously, more after that,” Wolverines shortstop Riley Bertram said via MLive.com. “I don’t think we really cared too much to see who we had. I think just the opportunity to go to a regional — we’re going to the Louisville regional, familiar territory. But like coach [Erik] Bakich said, it’s a one-game regional at this point, and it’s the Oregon Ducks.”

Bertram played for the Wolverines when they made the College World Series final three years ago. Three players remain from that Wolverines squad, which lost to Vanderbilt.

Michigan and Oregon will meet for the first time ever on the diamond. The Ducks fell short of the Pac-12 Conference title and look to rebound with a strong showing at baseball’s big dance.

“They’re a very physical group, well coached,” Ducks head coach Mark Wasikowski said via Oregon Live. “You’ve got three or four runners that have over 10 stolen base attempts and some plus speed. Coach [Erik] Bakich is a guy that always likes to push the envelope in terms of aggressiveness on the bases. They should be a well-trained team. They’ll start a left-handed arm [Connor O’Halloran] that’s an experienced guy, has got good numbers. He can throw multiple pitches for strikes, big kid that’s got a good live arm.”

Oregon has a solid lineup and will look to challenge Michigan’s pitching.

“This year we’ve broken up to 10 offensive records, so we’re very proud of the physicality that our group brings to the table and we know that the field that we’re playing against in this specific regional is a very physical group that likes to get after it and swing the bats,” Wasikowski said.