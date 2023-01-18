AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Stream: How to Watch Super Cup Final in US

Inter Milan takes on AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday, January 18.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBSSN and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan streaming live online:

Italian Super Cup Final 2023 Preview

AC Milan (11-5-2) faces Inter Milan (12-1-5) in the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday.

“There’s a trophy up for grabs. We face our rivals, it’s always been energetic matches against them, so we’ll need a great performance,” AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli said via Sempre Milan.

Inter Milan has lost only once in the Italian Series A season, and the team hasn’t lost a match since November 2022, a 2-0 defeat against Juventus. Inter Milan suffered back-to-back defeats at that point with the other against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

“We come into the match in good form,” Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi said via FCInternews, “we’ve had three wins and a draw, but it could have easily been four wins.”

Wins have been tight of late for Inter Milan amid a 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona on January 14 and a 2-1 victory over Parma on January 10. Inter Milan hasn’t won a match by more than one goals since a 2-0 win over Reggina on December 22 in a club friendly. Inter Milan’s last multi-goal win in regular competition came against Bologna, 6-0, in November 2022 for an Italian Series A match.

AC Milan tied Lecce 2-2 its last time out on January 14. It’s been up and down of late for AC Milan, which beat Salernitana 2-1 but tied AS Roma 2-2 and fell 1-0 to Torino since the new year began. AC Milan spent December taking lumps in club friendly action with a 2-1 loss to Arsenal, 4-1 defeat against Liverpool, and 3-0 loss against PSV Eindhoven.

Rafael Leao has been stellar for AC Milan with team highs in goals, eight, and assists, five. Olivier Giroud has also been solid with five goals and four assists. Brahim Diaz has been an offensive threat, too, with four goals and three assists.

AC Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu has 19 saves and 11 goals allowed in 11 matches played. Fellow goalkeeper Mike Maignan has seen time in seven match appearances with eight goals allowed.

Lautaro Martinez leads Inter Milan with nine goals scored this season. Edin Dzeko has seven goals and two assists as one of Inter Milan’s biggest offensive threats.. Nicolo Barella has been stellar, too, with five goals and a team-high five assists.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has been solid in net with 19 saves and 10 goals allowed in 10 match appearances this season. Fellow goalkeeper Samir Handanovic allowed 12 goals in eight match appearances thus far.