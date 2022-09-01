Minnesota vs NMSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill returns to coach against his former team when the Aggies face Minnesota on Thursday, September 1.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch New Mexico State vs Minnesota streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch New Mexico State vs Minnesota live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch New Mexico State vs Minnesota live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch New Mexico State vs Minnesota live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch New Mexico State vs Minnesota live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch New Mexico State vs Minnesota live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Minnesota vs NMSU Football 2022 Preview

New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill and Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck exchanged strong opinions and comments leading up to Thursday’s game.

The conflict stems from Kill’s time being cut short in Minnesota due to health issues in 2015. Minnesota subsequently fired Kill’s assistant Tracy Claeys in 2017, who took over the football program for Kill. In comes P.J. Fleck to lead the Gophers in 2018, and he leads the program to its best record in a half century in 2019. That included College Gameday showing up and the Gophers beating Auburn in a New Year’s Day bowl game.

Kill claimed he rebuilt the Gophers program though Fleck likewise claimed he rebuilt the program instead.

“I just think sometimes ego gets carried away,” Kill said during a 2019 radio interview according to KARE 11’s Randy Shaver.

“Do I still root for the Gophers, I do. Do I enjoy him running up and down the sidelines, no,” Kill added in the interview per Shaver. “Do I think he’s about the players? He’s about himself.”

Tonight after New Mexico State practice, Jerry Kill spoke at length about the postgame handshake (will they or won't they?) with PJ Fleck and the affinity he still has for Minnesota. Said he and his family "never recovered" from his exit in 2015 for health reasons. Take a listen. pic.twitter.com/wZWpcZNq8i — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 31, 2022

The Golden Gophers and Aggies likely won’t settle the matter at Huntington Bank Stadium. NMSU comes into the game as heavy underdogs — 36.5 points.

Things didn’t go right for the Aggies in the season opener, 23-12 loss against Nevada. That included the benching of Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia after throwing three interceptions and fumbling once.

Minnesota has a tough, experienced defense. The Gophers allowed 17.3 points per game in 2021 for sixth in the nation.

With Coach Jerry Kill claiming he doesn't know if he will shake hands at the NMST vs Minn game on Sept 1st… PJ Fleck was asked if he planned to shake hands. His response at the #Gophers press availability below: pic.twitter.com/PRPwh2vI1H — Kane Rob (@4KaneRobVideo) August 26, 2022

Offensively, Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan poses a threat along with his experience as a fifth-year starter. He has another NFL Draft prospect at receiver in Chris Autman-Bell since the departures of Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson.

Morgan also has strong run support again with running back Mohamed Ibrahim. He went down in the opener against Ohio State in 2021 and missed the season.

It also helps Morgan that he has offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca back. Ciarrocca spent the past two seasons at Penn State and then West Virginia.

“I think it’s almost a little bit of a luxury to know that Kirk left…and you come back still the same guy you coached [at quarterback] is already there for you,” Fleck said via Sports Illustrated’s Bring Me The Sports. “It’s unique and a lot of the guys [at receiver] are there and guys that you were recruiting are here. It doesn’t happen all the time. But I don’t look at it as two, I look at it as like one morph and it’s been fun to watch the camaraderie he has with the offense and the confidence they have in what we’re doing.”