How to Watch Montana State vs SDSU Football Online

South Dakota State takes on Montana State for a spot in the FCS title game on Saturday, December 17.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch South Dakota State vs Montana State streaming live online:

SDSU vs Montana State Preview

The old Buffalo Bills slogan of “Just Freeze, Baby” could apply to South Dakota State (12-1) and Montana State (12-1) on Saturday.

“We can’t wait,” MSU center Justus Perkins said via KULR8.com. “We’re a competitive group so if you want to be the best you’ve got to beat the best so we’re staying with that attitude staying with that mentality so we’re going to get after it.”

SDSU, the top seed, will host the game with the weather at 10 degrees and a cold win at 20 miles per hour in Brookings, South Dakota. The Jackrabbits went to the FCS title game last time they hosted a semifinal game. That happened in the 2021 spring season with the weather well above single digits on a May afternoon.

The Jacks beat Delaware in that semifinal game, but this time around the Jacks face a Montana State squad full of players who made it all the way to Frisco last year. The Bobcats knocked out the Jacks in last year’s semifinals in Bozeman, Montana.

“We know that we’re not invincible, and we know that we have to play good defense and it’s not going to just come naturally,” Jacks defensive tackle Caleb Sanders said via The Mitchell Republic. “That’s really important to bring into this week to make sure that we’re locked in in practice and ready to play on Saturday.”

Something will have to give on Saturday as neither MSU nor SDSU have lost to an FCS team this season. The Jacks fell to Iowa 7-3 in their season opener, and the Bobcats came short of Oregon State, 68-28.

Both MSU and SDSU looked strong in their quarterfinal games. MSU stomped William & Mary 55-7 last week. The Bobcats previously beat Weber State in the second round.

SDSU knocked out a previously unbeaten Holy Cross squad 42-21 last week. The Jacks previously downed Delaware in the second round, 42-6.

Jacks quarterback Mark Gronowski has been solid this season with 2,555 yards passing for 21 touchdowns versus five interceptions. Jaxon Janke has been the go-to receiver with 54 catches for 723 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bobcats quarterback Tommy Mellott can make plays when called upon in the passing game. He has 1,507 yards passing for 10 touchdowns versus four interceptions. Willie Patterson has been the go-to receiver with 40 catches for 579 yards and nine touchdowns.

How much passing either team will do remains to be seen with the cold temperatures and heavy winds. MSU likes to run the ball, and Mellott is one of their main threats with 1,058 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. SDSU has running back Isaiah Davis, who has 1,190 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.