How to Watch Montana vs SEMO Football Online for Free

Montana takes on Southeast Missouri State in the FCS Playoffs on Saturday, November 26.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Southeast Missouri vs Montana streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Southeast Missouri vs Montana live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Southeast Missouri vs Montana live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Southeast Missouri vs Montana live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Southeast Missouri vs Montana live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo.

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Southeast Missouri vs Montana live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Southeast Missouri State vs Montana Preview

Montana (7-4) looks to rebound from a humiliating loss to Montana State and open postseason play with a win on Saturday. For SEMO (9-2) it’s arguably the biggest moment in program history.

“It’s not being a national championship yet, it’s going to be mission ten, so there has never been a football team that has played here that has won ten games,” SEMO head coach Tom Matukewvicz said via WSIL TV. “I’ve thought this team is different since this team got together in January and now you are playing arguably to be the best team in SEMO History.”

SEMO comes to Missoula, Montana, with a three-game winning streak. SEMO closed out the regular season with a 52-22 win over Murray State to secure a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title.

“Southeast Missouri is a tough team. They played a tough schedule,” Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck said via NBC Montana. “Finished 9-2, and they’ve got some personnel matchups that are of concern for us.”

Things didn’t go as well for Montana in a 55-21 defeat in Bozeman, Montana, amid national attention with “College Gameday” in twon. The Griz stumbled during the final weeks of the season overall with a 2-5 record in the final seven games after a 5-0 start.

“It’s a tall order to get ready for this one and sort of a short week with coming off a rivalry game and Thanksgiving,” Hauck said via NBC Montana. “So, we’re already deep into our preparation and excited to play.”

“Take a page out of rivals book from a year ago where it was a beat down and then went on a nice little playoff run,” Hauck added. “We need to do that this weekend.”

Montana faces a SEMO team that has been consistent all season with only one FCS loss, a 28-23 defeat against Eastern Kentucky. The Redhawks’ only other loss came against Iowa State in the season opener.

“They’re physical up front on both sides of the ball,” Hauck said via NBC Montana. “On the defensive side, they’re multiple, they play a lot of difference coverages and give you problems that way.”

“They’re not letting teams run the ball, averaging only about 100 yards. They’re a tough team to prepare for. They’ve been running three different quarterbacks in recent weeks,” Hauck added.