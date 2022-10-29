Montana vs Weber State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Though they’ve dropped two close games in a row, No. 11 Montana presents a big test on Saturday for No. 5 Weber State, who are looking to keep pace just below the top of the Big Sky standings.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on MTN and KJZZ

Montana vs Weber State Preview

It’s a Big Sky conference showdown when the No. 11-ranked Montana Grizzlies take on the No. 5-ranked Weber State Wildcats. The Grizzlies are 5-2 overall, having lost to Idaho and Sacramento State. The Wildcats are 6-1 overall, with their only loss coming just last week at the hands of Montana State.

In his post-game press conference (via the Standard-Examiner) after the loss to Montana State, Weber State head coach Jay Hill said that there is plenty more football to be played.

“[The loss is] unfortunate. We did not play up to the way I thought we could have. I don’t know what it was. We’ve got to figure some things out and we’ll be fine. We’ll be resilient,” said Hill, adding, “As much as it hurts, this game will not define the season. This one will not. The next three or four? Absolutely. But this game will not define the season.”

He continued, “We made all those mistakes and all that craziness that went on, and we still were 25 yards from beating the No. 2 team in the country at their place that hasn’t lost in four years here,” Hill said. “With all those mistakes and to be able to be where we were at, guys, it’s not the end of the world. We’re going to bounce back.”

He also called on the fans to come out and support their team when Montana comes to town.

“We’ve got a huge game coming up at home this week and we need all our fans out because it’s going to be a big-time game and it needs to be a big-time atmosphere,” Hill said.

In his own post-game press conference from last week, Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said that they are going to bounce back from their second straight loss and that they know Weber State will be a challenge.

“I’m just very disappointed [about losing two weeks in a row]. We lost on the road to the No. 2 team in the nation in a game where we never trailed until regulation was over. Felt like we had the game in control through the night and just couldn’t catch a break,” said Hauck. “So it’s on to Weber Sate, another huge test on the road. They’re a good football team, they’re tough. They’re really big, they’re giant up front, particularly on offense. I think they played really well in all three phases [of the game] through the first two-thirds of the season, so it’ll be a big test and we’re excited for the challenge.”

The Montana vs Weber State game kicks off Saturday, October 29 at 3 p.m. Eastern on MTN, KJZZ and ESPN Plus.