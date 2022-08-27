How to Watch MTV VMA’s 2022 for Free

Celebrating the best in music videos from the past year, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards air live on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

MTV VMA’s 2022 Preview

Play

Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” From The 2006 VMAs Gets Animated! | MTV Watch as the Master of Ceremonies plays matchmaker for his circus cast-mates. Will he work the strings of love to weave together a tapestry of everlasting love, or will his efforts just leave a giant web of knots? Find out in this animated ode to Panic! At The Disco’s 2006 VMAs performance of “I Write… 2022-08-23T16:00:20Z

Hosted this year by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow, the MTV VMAs are an annual awards show that “delivers the definitive celebration of the year’s best music videos,” according to the MTV press release.

It continues:

With unparalleled performances and watershed moments, the telecast provides an open forum for artistry and expression that leaves an indelible mark on culture. Signature awards include “Video of the Year” and the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” which most recently was bestowed upon Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake, among others. The show airs across MTV’s global network of channels and social platforms in more than 160 countries and territories, reaching more than half a billion households around the world.

Performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Maneskin. The pre-show, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV, will feature performances by Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy.

Nicki Minaj will receive the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform live for the first time since the 2018 awards. The 17-time nominated and 5-time VMAs winner, who took home her first Moon Person for Best Hip Hop Video in 2011, is nominated this year for Best Hip Hop.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount Plus, in a statement. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Country star Kane Brown is set to make an epic VMAs debut from the Toyota Stage with a first-time TV performance of “Grand,” the new single from his highly-anticipated third album “Different Man.” He is the first male country artist to perform at the VMAs and last year, he was the only country artist to receive a 2021 nomination (“Video for Good” for his single “Worldwide Beautiful”).

“Creating unforgettable cultural moments that weave our partners into the fabric of our award shows by leveraging innovation is Velocity’s gold standard, and this year’s remote performance at the VMAs will be no exception,” said Dario Spina, CMO, Velocity, Paramount in a statement. “Toyota continues to be an incredible partner and we’re excited for The Famous Group’s creative excellence in mixed reality to help MTV send Kane Brown’s historic performance into the stratosphere.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award and perform live as well.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards air live on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.