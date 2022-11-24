National Dog Show 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 21st annual National Dog Show airs on Thursday, November 24 at Noon ET/PT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 National Dog Show streaming live online:

National Dog Show 2022 Preview

After you’ve stuffed yourself with stuffing and watched all the glitz of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, tune in to the 2022 National Dog Show Presented by Purina to see which puppy is barking out the competition.

The NBC press release reads:

“The National Dog Show Presented by Purina” will be hosted by award-winning TV personality, author and Broadway star John O’Hurley (“Seinfeld,” “Dancing with the Stars”) and expert analyst and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei, one of America’s foremost authorities on the sport. NBC correspondent and sports broadcasting Hall of Famer Mary Carillo will report from backstage and inside the show ring. Three new American Kennel Club-sanctioned breeds will be introduced to a national audience in this year’s competition bringing the total recognized breeds and varieties eligible for competition to 212. Arriving for the event is the Russian Toy (toy group), the Bracco Italiano (sporting group) and the Mudi (herding group). Since the first “National Dog Show” broadcast in 2002, 51 new breeds have been introduced to the event. Claire, a Scottish Deerhound, took home the first back-to-back Best in Show titles last year, marking the first time that has occurred in 20 years.

Here is a breakdown of the groups as per the National Dog Show website:

Terrier Group

All but two of the terriers evolved in the British Isles. The geography of the specific area (water, rocky terrain) helped to determine the exact duties of each breed, but it usually involved hunting vermin and varmints ranging from rats to badgers to otters and more. These are dogs of great determination, courage and self-confidence, with a great willingness to go to ground in search of its quarry.

Toy Group

Toy dogs have been around for centuries, and are bred for one purpose: to be companions for their humans. Many have been bred down from and still resemble their larger cousins. Their small size and portability make them ideal for city dwellers and those with limited space.

Working Group

While the uses and appearances of the dogs in the Working Group vary, most are powerfully built and intelligent, performing various tasks for their people. These dogs are working farm and draft animals. They guard homes and livestock, serve heroically as police and military dogs, security dogs, guide and service dogs and hunters.

Sporting Group

The invention of the gun led to the development of the sporting, or gun dogs, to aid in hunting upland game birds or waterfowl, performing at the direction of the hunter. While a number of these breeds perform more than one task, it is generally the duty of pointers and setters to point and mark game; for spaniels to flush game; and for retrievers to recover dead and wounded game.

Hound Group

Originally classified as sporting dogs because of their function as hunters, breeds in the Hound Group are of a great variety of size, shape and coat. Most of these breeds were developed to hunt somewhat independently for their humans, who usually followed on foot or on horseback as the hounds chased down the prey. This group informally consists of scent hounds, dogs that hunt by tracking a scent, and sight hounds, who spot their game and run it down.

Non-Sporting Group

The AKC originally registered dogs as either Sporting or Non-Sporting. Eventually, hounds and terriers were split from the Sporting Group, and the Toys and Working dogs were split off from Non-Sporting, with the Herding Group eventually splitting from Working. Today, the Non-Sporting Group is literally every breed that is left, resulting in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, hair, function and history.

Herding Group

Herding is a natural instinct in dogs that is seen in the wild. Humans have used that instinct to their advantage on farms and ranches with herding dogs who have the sole purpose of gathering and moving livestock from one place to another.

The 21st annual National Dog Show airs on Thursday, November 24 at noon eastern and Pacific times on NBC. An encore presentation airs November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.