How to Watch NCAA Baseball Selection Show 2022 Online

College baseball teams learn their NCAA tournament destinations on Monday, May 30.

The show (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show online:

NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show 2022 Preview

While the NCAA has a few things set in stone such as the 16 regional hosts, the rest of the 64-team field awaits to be announced on Memorial Day. Each region has four teams playing double elimination.

The field has 33 al-large bids in addition to the 31 automatic bids from conference champions. The SEC and ACC led all conferences with regional hosts. SEC teams Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas A&M earned regional host seeds. ACC teams Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech received host bids. The Big 12 and Pac-12 had two apiece, and the Big Ten had one.

Notably, defending national champion Mississippi State isn’t one of the 16 regional hosts or even a team on the bubble. The Bulldogs went 26-30 this season.

The tournament will feature first-timers in Hosftra, which won the Colonial title, and Coppin State, which won the MEAC. Air Force ended a 53-year tournament drought with the Mountain West title.

AIR FORCE IS HEADING TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1969. pic.twitter.com/ZrVJEzbI8a — Nick Lorensen (@nlorensensports) May 29, 2022

“I think throughout the year we knew we were good,” Air Force pitcher Paul Skenes said via The Colorado Springs Gazette. “We didn’t always play like that, I think we know that. We got hot at the right time and I think me earning these things is a reflection of my coaches and everything my teammates have done to support me.”

Other teams such as West Virginia will sit tight on the NCAA tournament bubble. The Mountaineers (33-22) went 0-2 at the Big 12 tournament.

Besides West Virginia, D1Baseball.com projects Grand Canyon, Alabama, and Ole Miss as the first four out. The website projects UTSA, Liberty, Dallas Baptist, and Old Dominion as the last four to slip into the field of 64.

𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧 // 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭 Stolen bids have dramatically changed the at-large ladder heading into Championship Sunday. PROJECTIONS: https://t.co/9rH5nDn9LU pic.twitter.com/V60glxMB9S — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 29, 2022

The time between a bubble team’s last game and Selection Monday is a time when coaches would dream of their players fasting from social media, similar to those who fast from food.

“It is what it is. You can’t take their iPhone away from them,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said via the Daily Journal. “You can’t hide from it. Just handle it maturely and understand that, we had some control of it tonight, now we don’t have any control of it. I told them this is disappointing for a lot of reasons, but one is that we wanted to be here for a few days at least, just to kind of get that feel for tournament baseball.”

Regional Locations & Host Teams